Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Tour

Maddie Poppe is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa, and Season 16 winner of American Idol.

Maddie's sophomore album Whirlwind reached #2 on the iTunes Pop Charts and her hit single "Made You Miss" earned #19 on the Hot AC Radio Charts. Her sentimental ballad "Not Losing You" also swept radio charts, reaching #17. She has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Live! with Kelly & Ryan to name a few and has performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and CMA Fest in Nashville. In fall 2019, Maddie supported Ingrid Michaelson on The Dramatic Tour, an experience she calls "a dream come true."

Hoping to brighten the 2020 holiday season, Maddie released a holiday EP in November 2020, aptly titled Christmas From Home. She followed the release with a near-sold out Acoustic Christmas Tour.

This November, Maddie will return with her Acoustic Christmas Tour hitting select cities across the U.S. Tickets can be found here.

"I'm so excited to be back on the road again this year," she says. "Last year's Iowa Christmas tour was so much fun that we decided to expand it out to the rest of the country this year. It will be so nice to see faces both familiar and new this holiday season."

Tour Dates

Nov 21 @ Roof Garden Ballroom | Arnolds Park, IA

Nov 30 @ The Music Hall at World Cafe Live | Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 @ The Green Room 42 | New York, NY

Dec 3 @ Ram's Head on Stage | Annapolis, MD

Dec 4 @ Greenwich Odeum | East Greenwich, RI

Dec 5 @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall | Munhall, PA

Dec 10 @ Musical Insturment Museum | Phoenix, AZ

Dec 12 @ The Venice West | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 14 @ Tower Theatre | Bend, OR

Dec 15 @ Warren Miller Performing Arts Center | Gateway, MT

Dec 17 @ Diamond Jo Casino | Dubuque, IA

Dec 18 @ Diamond Jo Worth Casino | Northwood, IA

Dec 19 @ Paramount Theatre | Cedar Rapids, IA

Dec 21 @ The Stable Music Hall and Lounge | Bloomington, IL

Dec 22 @ The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries | St. Louis, MO

Dec 23 @ Ludlow Garage | Cincinnati, OH

Dec 28 @ The Basement East | Nashville, TN

Dec 31 @ Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center | Cedar Falls, IA