Mad Dogs & The Englishman Will Play The Cannery in March

Cannery Casino Hotel will bring various top entertainers to The Club in March, including "Mad Dogs & The Englishman - Tribute to Joe Cocker," funk band WAR, R&B and jazz singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne and rock bands LIT & Marcy Playground. Guests can also enjoy free live entertainment at Pin-Ups Bar throughout March.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Mad Dogs & The Englishman - Tribute to Joe Cocker

Saturday, March 7

Paying tribute to the legendary rock singer Joe Cocker, the band Mad Dogs & The Englishman is fronted by talented singer Jason Feddy. Throughout his musical career, Feddy has opened for iconic acts, including Neil Young, Tears For Fears, The Cranberries, John Martyn, Ben Folds Five, Kenny Loggins, David Gray, Christie Moore and Joe Cocker.

Feddy has written and recorded music for television and motion pictures and recently wrote the score of a play with veteran "Saturday Night Live" comedienne Rita Rudner.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

WAR

Saturday, March 14

Multi-platinum-selling group WAR, the original street band, has shared their timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for more than four decades before millions of fans across the globe. WAR is best-known for their long list of hits, including "Low Rider," "The World Is A Ghetto," "Why Can't We Be Friends," "The Cisco Kid," and more.

The celebrated group has been honored twice by its hometown of Los Angeles for making positive contributions to the betterment of the community with their meaningful music. WAR was also honored by President Obama when their song "All Day Music" was placed on his official playlist of the summer. More recently, LA Weekly declared WAR performed one of the top 10 concerts of 2018.

With 12 Billboard Top-40 hits, seven Top-10 hits, more than 50 million records sold to date, and countless samples and nods by artists, such as Kendrick Lamar, Smash Mouth, Janet Jackson, Dave Matthews, Korn and countless others, WAR has sealed their status as a household name.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Jeffrey Osborne

Saturday, March 21

Growing up in a musical family, Jeffrey Osborne was inspired to begin his musical career in 1969 as the drummer of the funk band L.T.D., where his singing talents led him to become the group's lead vocalist. After more than a decade with the band, Osborne went on to pursue a solo career, producing Top-40 hits like "Don't You Get So Mad" and "Stay with Me Tonight." He's also recorded chart-topping duets, including "Lover Power" with Dionne Warwick and the international hit "On the Wings of Love" with James Ingram.

Osborne's successful solo career has brought him five gold and platinum albums, including "Stay with Me Tonight" and "Only Human." The R&B and jazz artist has also recorded with notable performers, including Rick Braun, Chaka Khan, and the late George Duke.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

LIT & Marcy Playground

Saturday, March 28

LIT

LIT is an acclaimed band that came out of the post-grunge era of the late '90s, helping to define an entire generation of power punk music with hits like "My Own Worst Enemy," "Miserable," "Zip-Lock," and "Lipstick & Bruises." The band has released six worldwide studio albums, including their certified platinum record "A Place in the Sun." The band has remained one of the most active bands from that era and still consists of three original members, including brothers A. Jay on lead vocals and Jeremy Popoff on lead guitar and Kevin Baldes on bass.

The group's mega-hit "My Own Worst Enemy" is one of the most broadcasted, covered, and recognizable rock hits of the last 20 years and won the band a Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year. Their unforgettable video for "Miserable" was one of the Top-10 most played songs of 2000. In 2017, LIT found themselves back on the charts hitting No. 1 on the "CMT Music 12-Pack Countdown" with their video for the song "Fast" from their album "These Are the Days."

Marcy Playground

The '90s alternative rock band Marcy Playground celebrated 20-years in the music industry in 2017, marking the anniversary of the release of their 1997 self-titled debut album, which included the group's No. 1 hit "Sex and Candy." To commemorate the anniversary, Slow Down Sounds released the album on vinyl for the first time. The debut album went platinum in 1997, selling 1.4 million copies.

Throughout the band's career, Marcy Playground released four albums, including "Shapeshifter," "Marcy Playground 3," "Leaving Wonderland... In A Fit of Rage" and "Lunch, Recess, and Detention." The albums demonstrated tremendous periods of creative growth for the group and are recognized as classics among the band's dedicated fans. The band's songs have also been featured in movie soundtracks, such as "Cruel Intentions," "Antitrust," "Simply Irresistible," "Hurricane Streets" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Pin-Ups Bar

The Pin-Ups Bar is at the center of all the action at Cannery, paying tribute to post World War II pin-up girls, offering free live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays in March. Schedule is subject to change.





Related Articles View More Music Stories