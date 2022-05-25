MUNA Share New Track 'Home By Now' From Forthcoming Self-Titled Album

Los Angeles-based trio MUNA are back in the US after a buzz filled trip to the UK which included very sold out performances at The Garage and Rough Trade East as well as a packed performance at The Great Escape, living up the hype with their energetic and mesmerizing live show. Now with less than a month before their highly anticipated and career defining self-titled album is out into the world, MUNA are giving us another reason to be excited.

MUNA's Katie Gavin spoke of the new song "Home By Now", saying, "Home By Now is the song on the record that we feel might be closest to our first album in that it's a dance song with brutal lyrics and an emo bridge. It's a breakup song that's a bit more full of longing and doubt than Anything But Me. While a lot of this album does seem to be about trusting my instincts, this song acknowledges the pain of not knowing if I left a relationship that I was meant to be in."

Previous singles like "Silk Chiffon" and "Anything But Me" have fans ready for the next new, exciting chapter but it was "Kind Of Girl," released last month, that well and truly signaled MUNA had arrived. The song received rave reviews for it's raw, emotional honesty and leaves no doubt, MUNA is the band's masterpiece.

The band, comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they) will set out on a massive North American tour this summer and will also open for Phoebe Bridgers in NYC for shows at Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn on June 14 & 15 and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on June 16. MUNA has also announced a run of UK dates this November, see below for a full rundown.

Tour Dates

June 5 - West Hollywood, CA - OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival at WeHo Pride

June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell (supporting Phoebe Bridgers)

June 15 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell (supporting Phoebe Bridgers)

June 16 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium (supporting Phoebe Bridgers)

July 29 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

July 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

August 2 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater

August 5- Louisville, KY - Headliners

August 6 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

August 7 - St Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

August 8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave (UPSIZED FROM FINE LINE DUE TO DEMAND)

August 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

August 12 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

August 13 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

August 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark (SOLD OUT)

September 18 - Boston, MA - Royale (2nd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

September 19 - Boston, MA - Royale (SOLD OUT)

September 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

September 23 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

September 26 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club (2nd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

September 27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater (SOLD OUT)

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore (UPSIZED FROM THE FOUNDRY DUE TO DEMAND)

September 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (SOLD OUT)

October 1 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (2nd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

October 2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (3rd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

October 4 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater

October 6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 11 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October 16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

October 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (2nd SHOW ADDED)

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (2nd SHOW ADDED)

November 10 - London, UK - Roundhouse

November 11 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

November 13 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

November 15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

November 16 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

November 17 - Newcastle, UK - University Union

November 18 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

November 20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

November 21 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall