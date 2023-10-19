MUBI To Release José González Surrealist Documentary

MUBI, the global streaming service, film distributor, and production company, has announced today that they will be releasing Mikel Cee Karlsson’s (editor of Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness), A Tiger in Paradise about internationally acclaimed musician José González following its world premiere earlier this year at CPH:DOX, where it played in the main competition and received a standing ovation.

The acclaimed artist and trained biochemist, José González, experienced several psychotic episodes in his life—a state in which he couldn't separate fantasy from reality. As he recently became a father, he is determined to never go there again. He lives by strict routines and tries to use science and reason in an attempt to live better and think more clearly.

While struggling with the lyrics for his new album, he keeps coming back to one central theme: what is actually real, and what is created in our minds?

A Tiger in Paradise is a surreal journey into musician José González’s inner world of thoughts and shadows. Staged with dark humor in the picturesque Swedish countryside.

A Tiger in Paradise follows a busy time creatively for José, following the celebrated release of his most recent studio album, Local Valley as well as celebrating the 20th anniversary of his game-changing debut album, Veneer, which will be released on October 27th, 2023 via Mute.

The deluxe version of Veneer features newly remastered audio of the seminal album as well as a bonus disc, comprising 13 intimate recordings from his historic 2003 performance at Gothenburg Concert Hall.

Currently A Tiger in Paradise is screening as part of a unique special event tour; An Exclusive Evening with José Gonzalez. These special events consist of a screening of the film, followed by an intimate discussion with José and director Mikel Cee Karlsson as well as a live performance from José. An Exclusive Evening with José Gonzalez continues in the US from November 6th at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in LA followed by events at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco and Lincoln Theater in Washington DC.

A Tiger in Paradise is produced by the multiple Academy Award nominated and Palme d’Or winning film company Plattform Produktion (Triangle of Sadness & The Square) and directed by José’s long time collaborator Mikel Cee Karlsson, who has directed many of José’s music videos as well as the 2010 film The Extraordinary Ordinary Life of José González.

An Exclusive Evening With José González – 2023/2024 Dates:

11/6/2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ace Hotel Downtown LA

11/7/2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

11/8/2023 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

11/10/2023 – St. Paul, MN – The Fitzgerald Theater

11/11/2023 – Skokie, IL – North Shore Center

11/13/2023 – Washington DC – The Lincoln

11/14/2023 – New York, NY – Town Hall

11/15/2023 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

12/5/2023 – Stockholm, SE – Göta Lejon

12/6/2023 – Gothenburg, SE – Draken

1/22/2024 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Gran Via

1/23/2024 – Utrecht, NL– Tivoli Redenburg

1/24/2024 – Paris, FR – Alhambra

1/25/2024 – London, UK – Earth

Photo courtesy of MUBI