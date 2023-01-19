Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOD SUN Reveals More of Forthcoming Album 'God Save The Teen'

MOD SUN Reveals More of Forthcoming Album 'God Save The Teen'

The album is set to drop via Big Noise on February 3, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Today, pop-punk sensation MOD SUN has unveiled the tracklisting and album artwork for his forthcoming album God Save The Teen, which is set to drop via Big Noise on February 3, 2023. Pre-order the album here.

Ahead of his album release and massive U.S. tour, MOD SUN will be featured as a musical guest at the X Games Aspen 2023 on Jan. 27-29, alongside Kaskade, Yung Gravy, Night Tales, MADDS, and girlfriends. His performance will be live streamed on X Games YouTube and Twitch.

Additionally, MOD SUN revealed on socials that the new album will not feature any singles. "No one has heard any of the songs yet. It's all completely brand-new material. It is to be experienced as a pure body of work to enjoy."

"I miss when an artist dropping an album felt like an event and it's been awhile since I've felt like an album is one giant piece of work, instead of just a bunch of songs," MOD SUN shares. "This is my best body of work and I want to present it in the purest way possible."

Following their 2021 collaboration on MOD SUN's single "Flames" (>106 million streams), his latest 12-track collection sees him once again join forces with his fiancée Avril Lavigne. God Save The Teen also features a collaboration with Royal and The Serpent and MOD's exceptional approach to Goo Goo Dolls' 1998 hit single "Iris."

After supporting blackbear earlier this year, MOD SUN will return to the road at the start of 2023 to headline with Stand Atlantic as support. The God Save The Teen Tour will kick off at Goldfield Trading Post Roseville in Sacramento on Feb. 19, includes a March 15 show at Irving Plaza in New York City, and wraps in Los Angeles on April 2 at The Fonda Theatre.

You can purchase tickets to the God Save The Teen Tour HERE

TOUR DATES:

Feb. 19-Sacramento, CA-Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

Feb. 21-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre

Feb. 22-Seattle, WA-Neumos

Feb. 23-Vancouver, Canada-Rickshaw Theatre

Feb. 25-Edmonton, Canada-Union Hall

Feb. 27-Salt Lake City, UT-The Depot

March 1-Denver, CO-Summit Music Hall

March 3-Lawrence, KS-The Granada

March 4-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue

March 5-Chicago, IL-Bottom Lounge

March 7-Detroit, MI-Saint Andrews Hall

March 9-Cleveland, OH-Agora Theatre & Ballroom

March 10-Toronto, Canada-Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 12-Montréal, Canada-Théâtre Corona

March 14-Boston, MA-Paradise Rock Club

March 15-New York City, NY-Irving Plaza

March 17-Philadelphia, PA-Brooklyn Bowl Philly

March 19-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore

March 21-Atlanta, GA-The Masquerade

March 22-Nashville, TN-Eastside Bowl

March 26-Fort Lauderdale, FL-Culture Room

March 28-Dallas, TX-South Side Music Hall

March 29-Houston, TX-RISE Rooftop

March 30-Mesa, AZ-Nile Theater

April 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Fonda Theatre

ABOUT MOD SUN

With a career spanning over a decade, prolific songwriter MOD SUN has worked with some of the biggest names in music including his fiancée Avril Lavigne, his best friend and frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, G-Eazy, blackbear, Gashi, Nipsey Hussle, gnash, Schoolboy Q, and producer/musician John Feldmann. With the release of 5 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes, and more than 100 songs, MOD has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect.

MOD SUN, which stands for "movement on dreams, stand under none," started out as a drummer for two popular punk rock bands in the early 2000s, Four Letter Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids. After several years of national and overseas touring, he decided to step out from behind the drums to pursue a solo career. MOD SUN has been regarded as "one of the most revolutionary and original artists in the American record scene" (GQ Italia).

MOD SUN's debut album with Big Noise, Internet Killed The Rockstar, has amassed over 240 million streams making it his most successful release to date. With his new album, God Save The Teen, arriving on Feb. 3, 2023, there's no slowing down for MOD SUN.

Photo by: Nathan James



Genevieve Artadi Announces Forever Forever Album Photo
Genevieve Artadi Announces 'Forever Forever' Album
With an accompanying tongue-in-cheek video that goes hard in an ‘80s hair metal style, “Visionary” climaxes with suitably epic solos from Pedro Martins (guitar), Chiquita Magic (synth bass), Christopher Fishman (piano), and Louis Cole and Daniel Sunshine doubling up on the drums. Watch the new music video now!
Judiciary Announce New Album Flesh + Blood Photo
Judiciary Announce New Album 'Flesh + Blood'
Citing influences such as Slayer's God Hates Us All and Chimaira's The Impossibility of Reason as well as 'a ton of Machine Head,' their vision crystallized in 2021. They recorded what would become Flesh + Blood with producer Arthur Rizk [Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy] in August of 2021 before Will Putney [Body Count, Vein] handled mixing.
Dance Pioneers SNAP! Announce Vinyl Reissue of 1990 LP World Power Photo
Dance Pioneers SNAP! Announce Vinyl Reissue of 1990 LP 'World Power'
The dance floor-ready LP, which kickstarted production duos careers, and made stars out of vocalist Penny Ford, and rapper Turbo B, went on to become one of the defining sounds of 90’s Europe's hedonistic club scene, and a blueprint for the genre, upon its original release, earning both critical and commercial success.
THE LATHUMS Release New Single Struggle Photo
THE LATHUMS Release New Single 'Struggle'
The single’s accompanying video strikes an autobiographical tone with singer and songwriter, Alex Moore delivering the song’s deep and meaningful lyrics alongside visions of his former self, searching for the moment when innocence faded and music arrived as salvation. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share