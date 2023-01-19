MOD SUN Reveals More of Forthcoming Album 'God Save The Teen'
The album is set to drop via Big Noise on February 3, 2023.
Today, pop-punk sensation MOD SUN has unveiled the tracklisting and album artwork for his forthcoming album God Save The Teen, which is set to drop via Big Noise on February 3, 2023. Pre-order the album here.
Ahead of his album release and massive U.S. tour, MOD SUN will be featured as a musical guest at the X Games Aspen 2023 on Jan. 27-29, alongside Kaskade, Yung Gravy, Night Tales, MADDS, and girlfriends. His performance will be live streamed on X Games YouTube and Twitch.
Additionally, MOD SUN revealed on socials that the new album will not feature any singles. "No one has heard any of the songs yet. It's all completely brand-new material. It is to be experienced as a pure body of work to enjoy."
"I miss when an artist dropping an album felt like an event and it's been awhile since I've felt like an album is one giant piece of work, instead of just a bunch of songs," MOD SUN shares. "This is my best body of work and I want to present it in the purest way possible."
Following their 2021 collaboration on MOD SUN's single "Flames" (>106 million streams), his latest 12-track collection sees him once again join forces with his fiancée Avril Lavigne. God Save The Teen also features a collaboration with Royal and The Serpent and MOD's exceptional approach to Goo Goo Dolls' 1998 hit single "Iris."
After supporting blackbear earlier this year, MOD SUN will return to the road at the start of 2023 to headline with Stand Atlantic as support. The God Save The Teen Tour will kick off at Goldfield Trading Post Roseville in Sacramento on Feb. 19, includes a March 15 show at Irving Plaza in New York City, and wraps in Los Angeles on April 2 at The Fonda Theatre.
You can purchase tickets to the God Save The Teen Tour HERE
TOUR DATES:
Feb. 19-Sacramento, CA-Goldfield Trading Post Roseville
Feb. 21-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre
Feb. 22-Seattle, WA-Neumos
Feb. 23-Vancouver, Canada-Rickshaw Theatre
Feb. 25-Edmonton, Canada-Union Hall
Feb. 27-Salt Lake City, UT-The Depot
March 1-Denver, CO-Summit Music Hall
March 3-Lawrence, KS-The Granada
March 4-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue
March 5-Chicago, IL-Bottom Lounge
March 7-Detroit, MI-Saint Andrews Hall
March 9-Cleveland, OH-Agora Theatre & Ballroom
March 10-Toronto, Canada-Phoenix Concert Theatre
March 12-Montréal, Canada-Théâtre Corona
March 14-Boston, MA-Paradise Rock Club
March 15-New York City, NY-Irving Plaza
March 17-Philadelphia, PA-Brooklyn Bowl Philly
March 19-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore
March 21-Atlanta, GA-The Masquerade
March 22-Nashville, TN-Eastside Bowl
March 26-Fort Lauderdale, FL-Culture Room
March 28-Dallas, TX-South Side Music Hall
March 29-Houston, TX-RISE Rooftop
March 30-Mesa, AZ-Nile Theater
April 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Fonda Theatre
ABOUT MOD SUN
With a career spanning over a decade, prolific songwriter MOD SUN has worked with some of the biggest names in music including his fiancée Avril Lavigne, his best friend and frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, G-Eazy, blackbear, Gashi, Nipsey Hussle, gnash, Schoolboy Q, and producer/musician John Feldmann. With the release of 5 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes, and more than 100 songs, MOD has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect.
MOD SUN, which stands for "movement on dreams, stand under none," started out as a drummer for two popular punk rock bands in the early 2000s, Four Letter Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids. After several years of national and overseas touring, he decided to step out from behind the drums to pursue a solo career. MOD SUN has been regarded as "one of the most revolutionary and original artists in the American record scene" (GQ Italia).
MOD SUN's debut album with Big Noise, Internet Killed The Rockstar, has amassed over 240 million streams making it his most successful release to date. With his new album, God Save The Teen, arriving on Feb. 3, 2023, there's no slowing down for MOD SUN.
Photo by: Nathan James