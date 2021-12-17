MNI Recruits Sofia Karlberg for Sophomore Single 'Come Along'

Budding producer group MNI returns to the release radar to deliver new single "Come Along" alongside Swedish artist Sofia Karlberg. Remaining anonymous, MNI continues to build their compelling discography as they keep the attention on their intriguing music rather than their identities.

The sophomore single follows the release of "Eyes" featuring Jordan Shaw and a stirring remix of Moodshift's single "Touch". Out now via Virgin Records, "Come Along" is available across streaming platforms.

Opening with a groove-infused bassline, Sofia Karlberg's captivating vocals float effortlessly across the glossy dance-pop soundscape. MNI continue to define their studio precision in "Come Along" by fusing the line between genres with a plucking guitar line and driving melody. The carefully crafted soundscape and Karlberg's graceful vocals position the single for both radio domination and a sunset-filled performance at an lively rooftop venue.

As they continue to paint the narrative for the project, MNI's sophomore single solidifies their versatile production capabilities.

Started as an anonymous project, MNI strives to offer Berlin infused dance music with a touch of pop nostalgia. The group has garnered a quarter of a million streams on their debut single, "Eyes" ft. Jordan Shaw, and stirred the attention of fans with their rendition of Moodshift's single "Touch". As they continue to pave their own path in the dance music space, MNI's growing discography reflects a group of cohesive and talented producers that are breaking boundaries with their distinct signature sound.

Swedish artist Sofia Karlberg gained early attention and amassed over two million YouTube subscribers with her own interpretations of songs like Beyonce's "Crazy In Love" and The Chainsmokers' "Paris". Shifting gears to her own discography in 2019, Karlberg released her debut EP, "Spotless Mind" and a slew of singles to follow. Since then, the fast rising talent has garnered 1.5 billion streams across platforms. Her latest single "Hate My Guts", released in November, is a somber testament to the pitfalls of love and commitment. Karlberg currently commands over 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Listen to the new single here:

<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/43LMm7SOJvocWxLGC4o7vY?utm_source=generator" width="100%" height="380" frameBorder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture"></iframe>