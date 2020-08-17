MK Reveals the Official Music Video for Summer Jam '2AM' ft. Carla Monroe

Endor Remix & Bootie Call Remix Out Now

MK's new single "2AM" with London-based vocalist Carla Monroe has been given a visual treatment courtesy of UK talent Sashinski, with the official music video out today, August 17.

Watch the video here:

The sun-soaked cut follows ten real life couples from all walks of life as they navigate the hazy East London backstreets to link up for a park day filled with dancing, love and happiness. An all too familiar lockdown park setting, the official music video for "2AM" is a true representation of the times we're in.

Along with the release of the video today, a two-track remix package of "2AM" by London-based producer Endor is out now. Known best for his bootleg of Skream/La Roux's "In For The Kill" plus other breakouts for R Plus & Dido, Mabel and Roger That, he creates two unique vibey late night takes for "2AM" with the Endor Remix and Endor Bootycall Remix.

Listen to "2AM" Endor Remix & Bootycall Remix here: http://smarturl.it/MK2AM_Endor

Following their 2017 smash single "17," MK (Marc Kinchen) and Carla Monroe have again joined forces on their newest single "2AM" which has already amassed over two million streams on Spotify alone and drawn radio plaudits from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Kiss FM, SIRIUSXM, Music Choice and more, gearing up to be another feather in MK's ever growing cap.

MK can also be found in Spotify's new playlisting campaign 'track IDs' which are co-curated by some of the world's leading artists including Aluna, Black Coffee and Jayda G with "2AM" also landing him the cover of mint and Massive Dance Hits.

With over 30 years in the game and over six hundred million career streams accumulated, MK is one of the most idolized figures from the world of dance music. He is best known for the platinum-selling "Back & Forth" and "17" which has sold more than one million copies in the U.K. alone. "17" was preceded by "Piece of Me" in 2016, another U.K. platinum-selling record to add to MK's pile of growing accolades.

