MBNel Sparks Hope In New Song 'Thru The Night'

The song is the lead single from his upcoming 6-song Child of The Trenches II EP.

Today, Stockton, CA rapper MBNel shares "Thru The Night," the lead single from his upcoming 6-song Child of The Trenches II EP. Alongside a steady, confident beat produced by ImThaOne, MBNel sheds light on his harshest times on the streets and gives his fans a new sense of hope. In an open mic performance of the track, the defiant rapper hits the sunny California coast to reflect on the darkness of his past gang life.

"Whatever y'all are battling or struggling with in life, things will get better and brighter on the other side...even if it looks like it's staying dark right now," explains MBNel.

Child of The Trenches II EP is available on September 24 via Muddy Boyz/EMPIRE. MBNel joined influencer @EinerBankz recently for an acoustic freestyle of another track from the project "Sincerely" that you can watch on his Instagram page here. The new EP is the second installment of his Trenches series that kicked off in July. Child Of The Trenches EP features included Blxst and Rucci with production from platinum producers Mike Crook and Keanu Beats.

