MAYA HAWKE Announces Choice Campaign with Propeller To Support Reproductive Rights

Actress, singer, songwriter and lyricist Maya Hawke announces a charitable initiative today with digital marketing and social impact platform Propeller to support the invaluable work of non-profits in the reproductive rights space including Planned Parenthood, Noise For Now & Keep Our Clinics.

Ticket holders and fans can take action to support these non-profits, and be entered to win prizes throughout Hawke's sold-out 'Tactless' Tour in the US & UK/EU. Prizes include a trip to meet and see Hawke perform at Brooklyn's Music Hall Of Williamsburg on March 13 with travel and hotel accommodation, as well as access to soundcheck, signed merchandise and much more along the upcoming tour routing.

Fans can visit Propeller for more information on how to enter for a chance to win, as well as how to donate to one of these organizations in exchange for purchasing a meet and greet and/or soundcheck access with Hawke.

The reproductive rights organizations that Maya Hawke is supporting with Propeller - Planned Parenthood, Noise For Now & Keep Our Clinics - are some of the non-profits that make up Propeller's newly-launched Choice campaign. Choice supports organizations fighting on the front lines of the reproductive rights movement. Our goal is to help ensure that abortion access, birth control, paid parental leave, and other fundamental rights are not only protected but expanded.

We believe this is more important than ever in the wake of the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Samantha Bee is also supporting Choice and Noise For Now with an opportunity to win a free trip to meet her and attend her show in Portland, OR.

Hawke released her sophomore album, MOSS via Mom + Pop on September 23rd, 2022 to rave reviews. MOSS's singles included "Thérèse," "Sweet Tooth," and "Luna Moth." Hawke's acting credits include Netflix's "Stranger Things", Netflix film "Do Revenge", Quentin Taratino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", Gia Coppola's Mainstream, and Wes Anderson's upcoming film "Asteroid City."

TOUR DATES:

2/25/23 - Milan, Lombardy @ Santeria Toscana 31* SOLD OUT*

2/27/23 - Berlin, Germany @ Metropol * SOLD OUT*

2/28/23 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

3/1/23 - Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia @ Die Kantine * SOLD OUT*

3/3/23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg * SOLD OUT*

3/4/23 - Paris, France @ Alhambra * SOLD OUT*

3/6/23 - London, UK @ Lafayette * SOLD OUT*

3/7/23 - London, UK @ Lafayette * SOLD OUT*

3/12/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg * SOLD OUT*

3/13/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg * SOLD OUT*

3/15/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club * SOLD OUT*

3/16/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/18/23 - Chicago, IL @ Metro * SOLD OUT*

3/19/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line * SOLD OUT*

Photo Credit: Celine Sutter