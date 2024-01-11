MAX Announces New Album 'LOVE IN STEREO'

MAX has announced their new album "LOVE IN STEREO" set to release on February 16.

Jan. 11, 2024

Kicking off 2024 in style, genre-blurring pop artist MAX announces his anxiously awaited new album, LOVE IN STEREO, out February 16 via Warner Records. Pre-order/Pre-save LOVE IN STEREO HERE.

MAX tunes into a myriad of emotions and sonic vibes across LOVE IN STEREO. He sets the stage for its arrival with the fresh, flirty, and funkified new single “SAY LESS” [feat. Duckwrth] on January 19. The album boasts another new collaboration with “STUPID IN LOVE” featuring Huh Yunjin of Le Sserafim - the track drops as the focus single with the album on February 16.

To celebrate the release of LOVE IN STEREO, MAX will perform three intimate shows in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Tickets for all three dates are on sale now at www.maxmusicofficial.com.

He recently teased the record's release with the heartfelt tribute to his daughter “EDIE CELINE.” LOVE IN STEREO also boasts signature anthems such as the platinum-certified "Butterflies" [feat. Ali Gatie], 100 million streamer “IT'S YOU” [feat. keshi], “GUCCI BAG,”  “WASABI” and “STRINGS” [feat. JVKE & Bazzi], which cracked the Top 40 US pop radio. Check out the music video starring Dixie D'Amelio here!

When MAX isn't crafting pop sensations for himself, he often lends his talents to enormous artists. Most recently, he co-wrote BTS's single “Yet To Come,” which hit #1 on the Billboard Ex-U.S. chart. 

Stay tuned for much more from MAX to come soon!

U.S. ALBUM RELEASE SHOWS:

February 9 -  New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

February 13 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

February 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

ABOUT MAX: 

MAX's music is fueled by authenticity. From his unfiltered, heart-on-sleeve lyrics to his handcrafted visuals, the breakout pop star invites you to be part of his world, sharing the highs, lows, and every neon-hued emotion in-between. He's been labeled a “young pop god” by GQ and dubbed a “top pop star to watch” by Billboard, and it's no wonder: He broke through in 2016 with the ubiquitous, triple-platinum “Lights Down Low.”

The track shot to #1 at Hot AC radio and went platinum in a number of countries. Since then, MAX has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams, released a number of other multi-platinum songs, dropped the pop-expanding Colour Visions album, and collaborated with everyone from Suga of BTS to Chromeo and Hayley Kiyoko to keshi.

Now, as he continues a new chapter with LOVE IN STEREO, MAX will propel his heartfelt and authentic vision further than ever before.



