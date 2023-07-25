Lyle Lovett to Perform Select Run of Co-Headline Dates This Fall With Leo Kottke

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 26 at 10 A.M. local time while general on-sale begins on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett is set for a co-headline run of Midwestern tour dates with two-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Leo Kottke. The limited six-show run will feature Lovett and Kottke in conversation and song. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 26 at 10 A.M. local time while general on-sale begins on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time at tour.lylelovett.com.

In addition, Lovett and renowned singer-songwriter John Hiatt are heading out on a run of joint tour dates this fall. Kicking off on October 2 at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City, the performances will feature arrangements of various Lovett originals from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June, which represent a more reflective side of Lovett’s present-day life.

Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music. A full roundup of Lovett’s extensive run of North American dates can be found below.

Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, 12th of June was released last year on Verve Records. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

LYLE LOVETT LIVE

July 26—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights*

July 27—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE*

July 28—Lancaster, PA—American Music Theatre*

July 29—Providence, RI—Veterans Memorial Auditorium*

July 30—Hammondsport, NY—The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards*

August 2—Plymouth, MA—Plymouth Memorial Hall*

August 3—Lowell, MA—Boarding House Park*

August 4—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre*

August 5—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap-Filene Center*

August 6—Charlottesville, VA—The Paramount Theater*

August 8—Richmond, VA—Dominion Energy Center*

August 9—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center*

August 10—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater*

August 11—Charleston, SC—Charleston Gaillard Center*

August 12—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall*

August 14—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

August 15—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theater*
August 16—Birmingham, AL—Alabama Theatre*
August 17—New Orleans, LA—Orpheum Theater*
August 19—Houston, TX—Hobby Center for the Performing Arts*
August 20—San Antonio, TX—Majestic Theatre*
August 21—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

August 22—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*
August 23—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*
August 24—Fort Worth, TX—Bass Performance Hall*

September 3—Santa Fe, NM—The Santa Fe Opera*
September 5—Tucson, AZ—Fox Tucson Theatre†

October 2—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall‡

October 3—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre of Ithaca‡

October 5—Wilmington, DE—The Grand Opera House‡

October 6—Westhampton Beach, NY—Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center‡

October 7—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium‡

October 8—Troy, NY—Troy Savings Bank Music Hall‡

October 10—Buffalo, NY—Kleinhans Music Hall‡

October 11—Kitchener, ON—Centre In The Square‡

October 12—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall‡

October 13—Ottawa, ON—National Arts Centre‡

October 14—Burlington, VT—The Flynn‡

October 16—Waterville, ME—Waterville Opera House‡

October 17—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall Historic Theater‡

October 20—Concord, NH— Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre‡

October 22—Easton, PA— State Theatre Center for the Arts‡
October 24—Traverse City, MI—City Opera House§
October 25—Kalamazoo, MI—Kalamazoo State Theatre§
October 26—Wabash, IN—Honeywell Center§
October 28—Newark, OH—The Midland Theatre§
October 29—New Philadelphia, OH—Kent State University at Tuscarawas§

October 30—Marietta, OH—Peoples Bank Theatre§

*with his Large Band
†with his Acoustic Group

‡with John Hiatt
§with Leo Kottke



