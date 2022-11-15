Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Announce Early 2023 Tour Dates

General on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Following an extensive run of U.S. tour dates, four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms an additional run of shows with his Acoustic Group in early 2023.

Kicking off on January 31 in Santa Fe, NM, the tour includes stops at the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX and the iconic Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, TX. General on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time here. See below for timing and tour information.

The pared-down version of his Large Band brings together a collection of world-renowned musicians, spotlighting string players such as Leland Sklar, Jeff White and Luke Bulla.

Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances not only showcase his talents as a performer but also the diversity of his musical influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Austin American-Statesman proclaims, "Playing with Lovett requires a high level of professional ability and versatility, but the way everyone interacts with each other onstage indicates it's also about a blend of personalities who enjoy performing together."

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, this Texas native has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers, earning him four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas' State Musician.

Earlier this year, Lovett released his latest album, 12th of June, on Verve Records to widespread critical praise. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, 12th of June features a mix of new originals, including previously released singles "12th of June" and "Pants Is Overrated." Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

LYLE LOVETT AND HIS ACOUSTIC GROUP LIVE

January 31-Santa Fe, NM-The Lensic
February 1-Amarillo, TX-Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
February 2-El Paso, TX-Abraham Chavez Theatre
February 3-Lubbock, TX-The Buddy Holly Hall
February 4-Abilene, TX-Paramount Theatre of Abilene
February 7-Midland, TX-Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
February 8 - 9-New Braunfels, TX-Gruene Hall
February 10-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
February 11-Waco, TX-The Waco Hippodrome Theatre
February 15 - 16-Galveston, TX-The Grand 1894 Opera House
February 17-Brenham, TX-The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre*
February 18-McAllen, TX-McAllen Performing Arts Center
February 24-Lafayette, LA-Heymann Performing Arts Center+
February 26-Decatur, AL-Princess Theatre
February 28 - March 1-Clearwater, FL-Capitol Theatre+
March 2-Orlando, FL-The Plaza Live+
March 3-Savannah, GA-Johnny Mercer Theatre
March 4-Franklin, NC-Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts
March 6-Chattanooga, TN-Walker Theatre
March 8 - 9-Alexandria, VA-The Birchmere
*Tickets go on sale December 5



