Luke Grimes Unveils Fall Tour; Shares New Track 'No Horse To Ride (Live From Boston)'

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes has announced his 10 city Playin’ On The Tracks Tour, launching November 9 in Philadelphia, PA featuring special guest Carter Faith. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Sept. 13. The country star has also released a live version of his hit song “No Horse To Ride (Live From Boston).”

The track “No Horse To Ride (Live From Boston)” was recorded on one of Grime’s tour stops last December (2023) at Boston’s Roadrunner. The original version debuted at No. 7 on the Country Songs sales chart in 2022 and accumulated 57.8M release-to-date global on-demand streams. Spotify highlighted the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position. Grimes has amassed 154.7M total global streams to date of all his music.

Though tickets to the Playin’ On The Tracks Tour go on sale on Friday, there is a pre-sale Wednesday, September 11 at 10 am local time through Thursday, September 12 at11:59 pm local time using the password: BLACKPOWDER

Upcoming Tour Dates

11/9 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall 11/11 New York, NY Webster Hall 11/14 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium 11/21 Cleveland, OH House of Blues 11/22 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's 11/23 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom 12/5 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre 12/6 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren 12/12 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena* 12/13 Salt Lake City, UG Rockwell at The Complex 12/14 Denver, CO Grizzly Rose *supporting Cody Johnson

About Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes is a natural-born creative: an actor, musician, singer, and songwriter who released his self-titled debut album earlier this year. Luke Grimes, produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton) arrived on the heels of Grimes’ gritty, acclaimed 2023 EP, Pain Pills or Pews, and features 13 tracks. Ten songs were co-written by Grimes, including “No Horse to Ride,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Country Songs sales chart in 2022 and accumulated 57.8M release-to-date global on-demand streams. Spotify highlighted the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position. Grimes’ recording of “Hold On,” a highlight of Pain Pills or Pews that also appears on Luke Grimes, has amassed 38.1M global streams, adding to Grimes’ nearly 154.7M total global streams to date of all his music.

Grimes is known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit TV drama Yellowstone, which returns to television on November 10 on the Paramount Network. He grew up in Ohio playing music in the church and listening to the Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings records his father played him. Later, Grimes moved to L.A. and joined an Americana band as its drummer before relocating to Montana, where Yellowstone films. Grimes has been spending much of his time in Nashville writing with hit songwriters like Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon, the Love Junkies, Aaron Raitiere, and Brent Cobb. Through his music, Grimes is sharing his personal story with country fans.

