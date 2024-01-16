Luke Grimes Releases 'Burn (Spotify OUTSIDE Version) - Live From Nashville'

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today released “Burn (Spotify OUTSIDE Version) - Live from Nashville.”

From the team that created Spotify Singles and Green Screen, OUTSIDE is Spotify's newest video-first original music series, featuring artists performing original music outside in the location of their choice. Grimes performed his song “Burn” in Nashville and fans will be able to see the new video on the Spotify Global YouTube channel. Audio is now available on Spotify.

Says Grimes, “I'm really grateful to the good folks at Spotify and the OUTSIDE team for allowing us to bring a new perspective to “Burn” and giving fans a unique way to experience the song.”

About Luke Grimes

Grimes' debut track, “No Horse To Ride,” debuted inside the Top 10 of the Country Songs sales chart at No. 7. Spotify placed the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position, and the song has been on eight Spotify Viral Charts.

Known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit television series, “Yellowstone,” Grimes has been making music for years and his first full-length album will be out this spring. He closed out 2023 with a sold-out tour after playing fairs and festivals around the country, including Stagecoach, Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, Under the Big Sky Festival and more. Grimes will make a return to Stagecoach in April, 2024.

When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row's elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Grimes grew up playing music in the church as the son of a Pentecostal pastor. His father also laid the foundation for the music he loves, introducing him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. The Ohio native is now finding his own voice and style as an artist, inspired by the likes of Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and the late Townes Van Zandt.

