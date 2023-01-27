Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Luke Combs to Release 'Gettin' Old' Companion Album to 'Growin' Up'

The new album will be released on March 24.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Just nine months after his 3x Grammy-nominated record Growin' Up was released, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is back with a new companion album, Gettin' Old, March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order here). In advance of the release, lead track, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," written by Combs, Rob Snyder and Channing Wilson, is debuting today.

The new album adds to yet another triumphant year for Combs, who is nominated for three awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Country Album (Growin' Up), Best Country Song ("Doin' This") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Miranda Lambert). Combs will also perform during the live awards ceremony, which airs next Sunday, February 5 on CBS.

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, "This album is about the stage of life I'm in right now. One that I'm sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It's about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do."

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following 2022's Growin' Up, 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You. Across these eighteen new tracks, Combs continues to establish himself as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices, as he reaches new lyrical depths exploring themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth. Full track list details to be unveiled soon.

Furthermore, Combs will kick off his massive World Tour this March with sixteen North American stadium shows, all of which sold out immediately. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist.

The upcoming trek includes shows at Arlington, TX's AT&T Stadium, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. See below for complete tour itinerary.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and an 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a historic series of years. Most recently, he was named CMA Entertainer of the Year for the second-consecutive year this past November and recently earned his record-setting, fourteenth-consecutive #1 single with "The Kind of Love We Make."

Continuing his monumental run at country radio, Combs' current single, "Going, Going, Gone," is currently top 10 and rising. Additionally, with his 2019 release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500.

Listen to the new single here:

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

March 25-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 1-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 15-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 22-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)
April 29-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 6-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)
May 13-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 20-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 27-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)
June 3-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 10-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 17-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 8-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 15-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 22-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)
August 9-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 11-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 12-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 16-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 17-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 19-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 20-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 23-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 26-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
September 30-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 1-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 4-Copenhagen, Denmark-Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)
October 6-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena
October 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall
October 11-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman



