Luke Combs Wins Three Awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Luke Combs, who The New York Times calls, "the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years," won three awards last night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for his platinum-certified, global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get. Combs also performed his current single, "Better Together," during the live awards broadcast. Watch the performance below.

These accolades are just the latest in a series of groundbreaking and historic years for Combs, who will release his anticipated new deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, October 23 on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order/pre-save here). The extended edition will feature all 18 songs from What You See Is What You Get as well as five new tracks including "Without You," a new collaboration with Amanda Shires.

Moreover, Combs won two awards last month at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards-Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get) and Male Artist of the Year-and is nominated for six awards at the 54th CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year and three awards at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

Continuing his triumphant run at country radio, Combs' single, "Lovin' On You," recently spent multiple weeks at #1 on both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This is Combs' ninth-consecutive #1 single-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-as well as his eighth single to spend multiple weeks atop the chart, sixth-consecutive, multi-week #1 and fourth single to spend four or more weeks at #1. Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as What You See Is What You Get topped the chart for the 25th time earlier this summer, while his 2017 debut, This One's For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart withShania Twain's Come On Over in 1997.

Watch his performance here:

