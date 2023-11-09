Luke Combs Wins Single of the Year at 57th Cma Awards With 'Fast Car'

The award is just the latest milestone Combs has achieved with “Fast Car,” which also spent five-consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

9x CMA Award-winner Luke Combs won Single of the Year at last night’s 57th Annual CMA Awards for his version of Tracy Chapman’s song, “Fast Car,” for which Chapman also won Song of the Year. Combs also performed his current single, “Where The Wild Things Are,” during the live awards broadcast. Watch the performance HERE

The award is just the latest milestone Combs has achieved with “Fast Car,” which also spent five-consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country charts. The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 700 million global streams to date, has also spent eighteen weeks in the top 5 of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart, eight of which were spent at #2. 

Further adding to his triumphant career, Combs will return to the road next year with his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” U.S. stadium tour, which sold over a million tickets in the first weekend on-sale, with 16 of the 25 dates also selling out immediately. Sold-out shows include back-to-back nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium, Milwaukee’s American Family Field, Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium and Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium among others. 

Combs continues to break records with the 2024 dates, becoming the highest-selling country artist and the first ever to play back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the highest-selling male country artist at Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium and Glendale’s State Farm Stadium and the fastest-selling two-day run in the region of Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium. See below for complete tour itinerary and details. 

The upcoming performances celebrate Combs acclaimed new album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—which was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here).

Receiving critical attention, The New York Times praises, “…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it’s also pointed toward a wide pop audience” while Billboard proclaims, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game” and American Songwriter declares, “He’s a rock star at this point.” Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s What You See is What You Get and This One’s For You. 

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 9x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open summer 2024. 

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium‡

May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§

May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium~ (SOLD OUT)

June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 14, 2024—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField+

July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

August 18, 2024—Calgary, Alberta—Country Thunder Alberta

August 24, 2024—Dieppe, New Brunswick—YQM Country Fest

†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters,
The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff

photo credit: Hunter Berry/CMA





