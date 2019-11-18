Luke Combs' 'What You See Is What You Get' Debuts at #1 on Billboard 200

Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get debuts this week at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with 172,000 equivalent units sold. It is also a global #1 album, topping charts in Canada, Australia and the U.K. Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville, the record enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams. It also achieved the biggest first week of album streams ever for a country artist on Apple Music within the first two days of release and was the first country album ever to hit #1 on the platform's U.S. overall albums chart, while also setting a new global record for first-week streams for a country album at Spotify and the Amazon Music record for more first-week streams than any other country album debut.

Additionally, Combs' current single, "Even Though I'm Leaving," is the #1 song on Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts this week making it his seventh-consecutive #1 single and extending his record-breaking streak at country radio.

These achievements add to a triumphant year for Combs, who won two awards last week at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards: Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy"). He also performed his #1 single "Beer Never Broke My Heart" during the live broadcast.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via The Prequel EP earlier this summer. The EP debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. Additionally, The Prequel's lead single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," recently reached #1 on both Billboard's Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

In celebration of the release, Combs is set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2, 2020. The sold-out stadium show is part of Combs' newly confirmed "What You See Is What You Get Tour." The 2020 run continues Combs' historic success on the road with all ten of the first concerts selling out immediately after going on-sale, including two record-breaking feats:

Lexington, KY's Rupp Arena sold-out in 12 minutes-breaking the record for the fastest sell-out in the venue's 43-year history (previously set by Paul McCartney)

University Park, PA's Bryce Jordan Center broke the venue's record for fastest single-show sell-out (previously held by Luke Bryan)

Continuing his historic year, Combs' double Platinum debut album This One's For You recently spent its 50th non-consecutive week at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997. This One's For You is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.

Additional notable achievements and recognitions:

Recently inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry

Awarded CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for his CMT Crossroads performance of "Beautiful Crazy" with Leon Bridges

Awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Awarded New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards

Awarded Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards

Recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12-month period

First artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6)

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TRACK LIST

1. "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

2. "Refrigerator Door"

3. "Even Though I'm Leaving"

4. "Lovin' On You"

5. "Moon Over Mexico"

6. "1, 2 Many" featuring Brooks & Dunn

7. "Blue Collar Boys"

8. "New Everyday"

9. "Reasons"

10. "Every Little Bit Helps"

11. "Dear Today"

12. "What You See Is What You Get"

13. "Does To Me" featuring Eric Church

14. "Angels Workin' Overtime"

15. "All Over Again"

16. "Nothing Like You"

17. "Better Together"

LUKE COMBS' "BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR"

November 21-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center* (SOLD OUT)

November 22-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena* (SOLD OUT)

November 23-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena* (SOLD OUT)

December 5-Bossier City, LA-CenturyLink Center* (SOLD OUT)

December 6-Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena* (SOLD OUT)

December 7-San Antonio, TX-AT&T Center† (SOLD OUT)

December 11-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center* (SOLD OUT)

December 12-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

December 13-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

LUKE COMBS' "WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TOUR"

February 7, 2020-Columbia, MO-Mizzou Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 8, 2020-Peoria, IL-Peoria Civic Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 13, 2020-University Park, PA-Bryce Jordan Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 14, 2020-Lexington, KY-Rupp Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2020-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 18, 2020-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 19, 2020-Colorado Springs, CO-Broadmoor World Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 21, 2020-Las Cruces, NM-Pan American Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 24, 2020-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 25, 2020-Houston, TX-Toyota Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 2, 2020-Boone, NC-Kidd Brewer Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

*with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

†with Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers

‡with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker

LUKE COMBS' ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

January 18, 2020-Mt. Crested Butte, CO-Mountain High Music Festival

February 10, 2020-Nashville, TN-All For The Hall at Bridgestone Arena

June 7, 2020-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13, 2020-Winsted, MN-Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20, 2020-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 26, 2020-North Platte, NE-Nebraskaland Days

June 27, 2020-Topeka, KS-Heartland Stampede

July 10, 2020-Fort Loramie, OH-Country Concert

July 12, 2020-Craven, SK-Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 18, 2020-Eau Claure, WI-Country Jam





