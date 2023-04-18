Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move

Combs will continue his massive World Tour this Saturday with a sold-out show at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs' single, "Love You Anyway," was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move.

Of the single, Combs shares, "I've always put a lot of stock in what my fans think. After all, they're the ones who make it all happen and have gotten me to where I am today. This leads me to try and find opportunities to let them have their say in decisions I'm making. I wasn't sure if letting the fans have a public say in choosing someone's next single on Country Radio had ever been done before, but I wanted to let my fans do that for me, especially considering the choices of '5 Leaf Clover' and 'Love You Anyway.'

They had been very passionate about '5 Leaf Clover' from the beginning, then greatly supported 'Love You Anyway' once it came out, so I truly wanted them to tell me which one they preferred and that's what they did by choosing 'Love You Anyway.' Pretty cool stuff."

With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week ("Love You Anyway" and "5 Leaf Clover" respectively), setting a modern-era record on the MediaBase, Country Aircheck and R&R charts. This accomplishment comes as Combs' new version of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" was simultaneously shipped to Top 40 and Hot AC stations, the first time Combs has had a single outside the country genre.

Furthermore, Combs recently earned his record-breaking, 15th consecutive #1 single with "Going, Going, Gone"-the longest consecutive #1 streak for an artist since their debut-as well as nine new RIAA Platinum certifications: This One's For You (5x Platinum), "Forever After All" (5x Platinum), "Beer Never Broke My Heart" (5x Platinum), "She Got The Best of Me" (5x Platinum), "The Kind of Love We Make" (Platinum), "Doin' This" (Platinum), "Houston, We Got A Problem" (Platinum), "Cold As You" (Platinum) and "Six Feet Apart" (Platinum).

The achievements add to a monumental career for Combs, who broke Nissan Stadium's two-day and single-day concert attendance records this past weekend in Nashville with his over 95,000. The two-day record comes as Combs added an unprecedented surprise second show on Friday, which was announced only one week prior.

Combs will continue his massive World Tour this Saturday with a sold-out show at Detroit's Ford Field, followed by upcoming sold-out shows at Chicago's Soldier Field, Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. With 40 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. See below for complete itinerary.

The tour further celebrates Combs' new album, Gettin' Old-a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up-which was released last month via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Receiving widespread critical attention, Combs recently spoke with Esquire, who calls Combs, "the best country singer of his generation."

Additionally, The New York Times proclaims, "...grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it's also pointed toward a wide pop audience," while Billboard declares, "his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game" and Music Row praises, "one of the most gripping vocalists in our genre. The themes of maturity and thoughtfulness are embedded in this beautifully crafted lyric."

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You. Across these eighteen tracks, Combs continues to establish himself as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices in music today, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is nominated for five more awards at the 2023 ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Male Artist of the Yearand Album of the Year (Growin' Up, as an artist and producer). He has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, which is expected to open summer 2024.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

April 22-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)
April 29-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 6-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)
May 13-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 20-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 27-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)
June 3-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 10-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 17-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 8-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 15-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 22-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)
August 9-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 11-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 12-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 16-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 17-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 19-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 20-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 23-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 26-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
September 30-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 1-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 4-Copenhagen, Denmark-Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 6-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall (SOLD OUT)
October 11-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

photo credit: David Bergman



