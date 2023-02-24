Luke Combs Releases New Single 'Joe'

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs' new song, "Joe," written by Combs, Erik Dylan and James Slater, is out today.

Of the song, Combs shares, "There have been some folks in my family that have struggled with alcoholism and addiction through the years, I've got buddies who live a sober lifestyle, and I'm sure y'all know someone who has struggled with these types of things, or maybe you yourself do. This song is really important to me for that reason.

Our genre has so many songs about drinking and partying, hell, I'm probably one of the worst culprits of it. There's nothing wrong with that I don't think, but sometimes I wonder what someone in the crowd who doesn't drink or struggles with addiction is thinking or feeling when there's thousands of people around them screaming 'Beer Never Broke My Heart' or '1, 2 Many.'

I've always wanted a song for those people to have for themselves. To have a song they can sing at the top of their lungs and feel like they're not forgotten. When Erik Dylan sent me the work tape of this a few years back, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. So, if you're reading this and this song speaks to you, I hope you love it. This one's for you."

"Joe" is the third song unveiled from Combs' new album, Gettin' Old-a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up-which will be released March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Combs continues to establish himself as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

Ahead of the release, Combs has unveiled two additional album tracks: "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" and "Love You Anyway," of which The New York Times praises, "His bellow is more stable, his emotional presence more dignified. But there's still something of a purring engine inside songs like 'Love You Anyway,'" while Billboard declares, "it immediately sounds like one of his strongest to date."

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, "This album is about the stage of life I'm in right now. One that I'm sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It's about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do."

Furthermore, Combs will kick off his massive World Tour next month with sixteen North American stadium shows, all of which sold out immediately. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist.

The upcoming trek includes shows at Arlington, TX's AT&T Stadium, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. See below for complete tour itinerary.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and an 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a historic series of years. Most recently, he was named CMA Entertainer of the Year for the second-consecutive year this past November and recently earned his record-setting, fourteenth-consecutive #1 single with "The Kind of Love We Make."

Continuing his monumental run at country radio, Combs' current single, "Going, Going, Gone," is currently top 3 and rising. Additionally, with his 2019 release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500.

Tour Dates

March 25-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 1-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 15-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 22-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Copenhagen, Denmark-Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)

October 6-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena

October 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall

October 11-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman