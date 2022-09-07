Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Luke Combs Nominated for Three Awards at 56th Annual CMA Awards

The awards ceremony will broadcast live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Sep. 07, 2022  

6x CMA Award-winner and reigning Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is nominated for three more awards at this year's 56th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for his acclaimed #1 record, Growin' Up. The awards ceremony will broadcast live on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

The nominations add to yet another triumphant year for Combs, whose new album, Growin' Up, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart this past June. Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here), Growin' Up was produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton and is his third studio album following 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You.

The record also features his current single, "The Kind of Love We Make," which debuted at #17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart-the highest chart debut since January 2020-and is currently top 3 and rising. The single adds to a historic run at country radio for Combs, who recently achieved his record-breaking, thirteenth-consecutive #1 as his single, "Doin' This," reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

Known for his electric live shows, Combs is currently in the midst of his sold-out "Middle of Somewhere Tour" with upcoming shows at Green Bay's Resch Center (two nights), Albany's MVP Arena (two nights), Charleston's North Charleston Coliseum (two nights), Louisville's KFC Yum! Center (two nights), Omaha's CHI Health Center (two nights) and Oklahoma City's Paycom (two nights) among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a record-setting and historic series of years. His previous release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

With the record Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500. He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks.

Luke Combs Tour Dates

September 16-Green Bay, WI-Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)
September 17-Green Bay, WI-Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)
September 22-Lake Tahoe, NV-Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)
September 23-Lake Tahoe, NV-Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)
September 30-Albany, NY-MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
October 1-Albany, NY-MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
October 14-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)
October 15-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)
October 21-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)
October 22-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)
October 28-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)
October 29-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)
November 4-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)
November 5-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)
November 12-Quebec City, QC-Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)
November 14-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)
November 15-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)
November 17-Ottawa, ON-Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)
November 18-Montreal, QC-Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)
November 21-London, ON-Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)
November 22-London, ON-Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)
December 9-Oklahoma City, OK-Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)
December 10-Oklahoma City, OK-Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)
*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade
+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade
^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson
#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham
%with special guest Jordan Davis

