Luke Combs Nominated for Three ACM Awards Including Entertainer of the Year

Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Luke Combs is nominated in three categories at the 55th ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for his acclaimed global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

The nominations continue a series of groundbreaking and historic years for Combs. What You See Is What You Get-out now on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here)-recently debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart this past November with 172,000 equivalent units sold. It also enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams. It also achieved the biggest first week of album streams ever for a country artist on Apple Music and was the first country album ever to hit #1 on the platform's U.S. overall albums chart, while also setting a new global record for first-week streams for a country album at Spotify and breaking the Amazon Music record for more first-week streams than any other country album debut. Additionally, Combs made his debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month with host JJ Watt performing two songs from, What You See Is What You Get: "Lovin' On You" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart.

In celebration of the album, Combs will make his headline debut at New York's Madison Square Garden with two special performances on November 30 and December 1 as part of his newly extended "What You See Is What You Get Tour." Additional stops include Raleigh's PNC Arena (two nights), Dallas' American Airlines Center (two nights), San Francisco's Chase Center, Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, Chicago's United Center (two nights), Orlando's Amway Center and Boston's TD Garden (two nights) among several others. The newly confirmed dates will feature Combs performing with a new in-the-round stage design. Combs is also set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2. The sold-out show continues Combs' historic success on the road with the first leg of the "What You See Is What You Get Tour" selling out immediately after going on-sale last fall, including two record-breaking feats:

Lexington, KY's Rupp Arena sold-out in 12 minutes-breaking the record for the fastest sell-out in the venue's 43-year history (previously set by Paul McCartney)

University Park, PA's Bryce Jordan Center broke the venue's record for fastest single-show sell-out (previously held by Luke Bryan)

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via The Prequel EP last summer. The EP debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. Additionally, Combs' last single, "Even Though I'm Leaving," spent three weeks at #1 at country radio, making it Combs' seventh consecutive #1-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Following this success, Combs' current single, "Does To Me" featuring Eric Church, is already Top 15 at country radio.

Adding to his landmark year, Combs' debut album, This One's For You, was recently certified RIAA Triple Platinum. Since its release in 2017, the album has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997. This One's For You was also the most-streamed country album of 2019. Moreover, several of Combs' songs have also received new RIAA certifications: 4x Platinum "Beautiful Crazy," 4x Platinum "When It Rains It Pours," 2x Platinum "She Got The Best of Me" and Platinum "Must've Never Met You."

Additional notable achievements and recognitions:

Awarded Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy") at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards

Recently inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry

Awarded CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for his CMT Crossroads performance of "Beautiful Crazy" with Leon Bridges

Awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Awarded New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards

Awarded Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards

Recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12-month period

First artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6)

LUKE COMBS' "WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TOUR"

April 18-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater* (SOLD OUT)

April 19-Colorado Springs, CO-Broadmoor World Arena* (SOLD OUT)

April 21-Las Cruces, NM-Pan American Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 24-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 25-Houston, TX-Toyota Center* (SOLD OUT)

May 2-Boone, NC-Kidd Brewer Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 18-Raleigh, NC-PNC Arena*

September 19-Raleigh, NC-PNC Arena*

September 22-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center†

September 24-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center†

September 25-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center†

September 26-Memphis, TN-FedEx Forum†

October 2-Grand Forks, ND-Alerus Center*

October 3-Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center*

October 15-Eugene, OR-Matthew Knight Arena†

October 17-San Francisco, CA-Chase Center†

October 20-Billings, MT-MetraPark - First Interstate Arena†

October 22-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena†

October 23-Las Vegas, NV-T-Mobile Arena†

October 24-Bakersfield, CA-Mechanics Bank Arena†

November 5-Chicago, IL-United Center† (on-sale February 28 at 12:00pm CT)

November 6-Chicago, IL-United Center† (on-sale February 28 at 12:00pm CT)

November 7-St. Louis, MO-Enterprise Center†

November 19-Jacksonville, FL-VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

November 20-Fort Lauderdale, FL-BB&T Center*

November 21-Orlando, FL-Amway Center*

November 30- New York, NY-Madison Square Garden†

December 1-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden†

December 3-Boston, MA- TD Garden†

December 4-Boston, MA-TD Garden†

*with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker

†with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher

BOLD on-sale this Friday, February 28 at 10:00am local time

LUKE COMBS' ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

March 6-Berlin, Germany-Verti Music Hall

March 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live

March 13-Glasgow, UK-Glasgow SSE Hydro

March 14-Dublin, Ireland-Dublin 3Arena

March 15-London, UK-London The O2

March 31-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry

April 17-Florence, AZ-Country Thunder Arizona

April 23-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

May 8-Key West, FL-Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater

May 30-Cullman, AL-Rock the South

June 7-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13-Winsted, MN-Winstock Country Music Festival

June 18-Canandaigua, NY-CMAC

June 19-Canandaigua, NY-CMAC

June 20-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 26-North Platte, NE-Nebraskaland Days

June 27-Topeka, KS-Heartland Stampede

July 10-Fort Loramie, OH-Country Concert

July 12-Craven, SK-Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 17-Brooklyn, MI-Faster Horses

July 18-Eau Claire, WI-Country Jam

September 4-Los Angeles, CA-SoFi Stadium‡

September 12-Philadelphia, PA-Citizens Bank Park‡

‡with Tim McGraw

Photo Credit: David Bergman





