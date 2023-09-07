Luke Combs Nominated for Four Awards at 57th Annual CMA Awards

8x CMA Award-winner and reigning 2x Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is nominated for four more awards at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Gettin’ Old) and Single of the Year (“Fast Car”). Written by Tracy Chapman, “Fast Car” is also nominated for Song of the Year. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00pmET/7:00pm CT.

The nominations add to yet another monumental year for Combs, who once again made history this week as he holds the top two spots on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—the first person to do so without another billed artist since the chart launched in 1990.

This achievement comes as Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” is #1 this week—his 17th consecutive #1, yet another unprecedented feat—while his version of “Fast Car” is currently #2, after topping the chart earlier this summer. “Love You Anyway” reaches #1 just four weeks after “Fast Car” topped the chart, the fastest return to #1 for an artist with a different song.

Combs has garnered massive success with “Fast Car” as it recently spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and also reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country charts. The song is also currently #2 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart, was recently certified 2x Platinum and has garnered over 512 million global streams to date.

Known for his electric live shows, Combs will perform 25 U.S. stadium dates next year with his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.” Newly confirmed stops include two nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium, Houston’s NRG Stadium and Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium among many others.

Special guests for the Friday night shows include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue, while the Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

The 2024 dates follow Combs’ massive World Tour, which runs through this fall including upcoming sold-out shows across Europe. With 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the tour is the largest ever for a country artist and has broken records across the globe. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Combs is currently celebrating the release of his new album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—which was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Receiving critical acclaim, The New York Times praises, “…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it’s also pointed toward a wide pop audience” while Billboard proclaims, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game” and American Songwriter declares, “He’s a rock star at this point.”

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s What You See is What You Get and This One’s For You.

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open summer 2024.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡

May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§

May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium~

May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§

May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡

May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium~ (SOLD OUT)

May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§

June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium~ (SOLD OUT)

June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§

June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡

June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium~ (SOLD OUT)

July 14—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField+

July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters,

The Wilder Blue

~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff

photo credit: Jeremy Cowart