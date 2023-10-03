Luke Combs' 'Fast Car' Remains #1 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart For Second-consecutive Week

Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs' version of Tracy Chapman's Grammy-winning song, “Fast Car,” is once again #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart this week, its second-consecutive week atop the chart.

The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 606 million global streams to date, is also currently #4 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart this week—its seventeenth week in the top 5, eight of which were spent at #2.

Continuing to make history, “Fast Car” also spent five-consecutive weeks atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart and reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country charts. Combs is also the first artist to simultaneously hold the top two spots on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

This record comes as Combs' single, “Love You Anyway,” reached #1—his 17th consecutive #1, yet another unprecedented feat—while “Fast Car” was #2 after topping the chart earlier this summer. “Love You Anyway” reached #1 just four weeks after “Fast Car,” the fastest return to the top of the chart for an artist with a different song.

These achievements add to yet another monumental year for Combs, who is nominated for four awards at this year's 57th Annual CMA Awards—Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Gettin' Old) and Single of the Year (“Fast Car”)—and is currently in the midst of the final leg of his massive World Tour, with sold-out shows this month across Germany, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Ireland as well as back-to-back nights at London's O2 Arena.

With the World Tour, Combs broke records across the globe, becoming the first international artist to sell-out an Australian and New Zealand tour (which he did in just hours) as well as one of just five artists to sell out Sweden's Avicii Arena their first time performing in the country. Additionally, shows across the world had to upgrade venues and increase seat availability to accommodate the overwhelming demand.

Following the European run, which sold-out instantly, Combs will return to the road next year with his “Growin' Up and Gettin' Old” U.S. stadium tour, which sold over a million tickets in the first weekend on-sale, with 16 of the 25 dates also selling out immediately. Sold-out shows including back-to-back nights at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium, Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium, Milwaukee's American Family Field, Buffalo's Highmark Stadium and Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium among others.

Combs continues to break records with the 2024 dates, becoming the highest-selling country artist and the first ever to play back-to-back shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, the highest-selling male country artist at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium and Glendale's State Farm Stadium and the fastest-selling two-day run in the region of Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium. See below for complete tour itinerary and details.

Furthermore, Combs is currently celebrating the release of his new album, Gettin' Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up—which was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase Click Here).

Receiving critical acclaim, The New York Times praises, “…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it's also pointed toward a wide pop audience” while Billboard proclaims, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game” and American Songwriterdeclares, “He's a rock star at this point.”

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's What You See is What You Get and This One's For You. A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open summer 2024.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium‡

May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§

May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium~ (SOLD OUT)

June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 14—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField+

July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

August 18, 2024—Calgary, Alberta—Country Thunder Alberta

†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff

