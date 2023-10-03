Luke Combs' 'Fast Car' Remains #1 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart For Second-consecutive Week

Luke Combs’ "Fast Car" Maintains #1 Spot on Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart for Second-Consecutive Week, 17th Week in Billboard Hot 100 Top 5

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Luke Combs' 'Fast Car' Remains #1 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart For Second-consecutive Week

Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs' version of Tracy Chapman's Grammy-winning song, “Fast Car,” is once again #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart this week, its second-consecutive week atop the chart. 

The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 606 million global streams to date, is also currently #4 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart this week—its seventeenth week in the top 5, eight of which were spent at #2. 

Continuing to make history, “Fast Car” also spent five-consecutive weeks atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart and reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country charts. Combs is also the first artist to simultaneously hold the top two spots on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

This record comes as Combs' single, “Love You Anyway,” reached #1—his 17th consecutive #1, yet another unprecedented feat—while “Fast Car” was #2 after topping the chart earlier this summer. “Love You Anyway” reached #1 just four weeks after “Fast Car,” the fastest return to the top of the chart for an artist with a different song. 

These achievements add to yet another monumental year for Combs, who is nominated for four awards at this year's 57th Annual CMA Awards—Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Gettin' Old) and Single of the Year (“Fast Car”)—and is currently in the midst of the final leg of his massive World Tour, with sold-out shows this month across Germany, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Ireland as well as back-to-back nights at London's O2 Arena.

With the World Tour, Combs broke records across the globe, becoming the first international artist to sell-out an Australian and New Zealand tour (which he did in just hours) as well as one of just five artists to sell out Sweden's Avicii Arena their first time performing in the country. Additionally, shows across the world had to upgrade venues and increase seat availability to accommodate the overwhelming demand.  

Following the European run, which sold-out instantly, Combs will return to the road next year with his “Growin' Up and Gettin' Old” U.S. stadium tour, which sold over a million tickets in the first weekend on-sale, with 16 of the 25 dates also selling out immediately. Sold-out shows including back-to-back nights at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium, Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium, Milwaukee's American Family Field, Buffalo's Highmark Stadium and Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium among others. 

Combs continues to break records with the 2024 dates, becoming the highest-selling country artist and the first ever to play back-to-back shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, the highest-selling male country artist at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium and Glendale's State Farm Stadium and the fastest-selling two-day run in the region of Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium. See below for complete tour itinerary and details. 

Furthermore, Combs is currently celebrating the release of his new album, Gettin' Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up—which was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase Click Here).

Receiving critical acclaim, The New York Times praises, “…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it's also pointed toward a wide pop audience” while Billboard proclaims, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game” and American Songwriterdeclares, “He's a rock star at this point.” 

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's What You See is What You Get and This One's For You.  A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open summer 2024. 

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)
October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field† (SOLD OUT)
April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡ (SOLD OUT)
April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)
April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)
April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)
May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)
May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium‡
May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§
May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡ (SOLD OUT)
May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)
May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)
May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)
June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium~ (SOLD OUT)
June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)
June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)
June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)
June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)
July 14—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan
July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)
July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)
July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField+
July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField‡ (SOLD OUT)
August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)
August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)
August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§
August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡
August 18, 2024—Calgary, Alberta—Country Thunder Alberta
†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue
‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff
+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue
§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue
~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff

photo credit: Jeremy Cowart




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Maines Bestselling Debut Cant Stop Wont Stop Returns To Vinyl Photo
The Maine's Bestselling Debut 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' Returns To Vinyl

The Maine’s bestselling debut album 'Can’t Stop Won’t Stop' is returning to vinyl for its 15th anniversary. Get ready to experience the iconic album in a whole new way.

2
Full Time Men Share High On Drugs Photo
Full Time Men Share 'High On Drugs'

Band Includes Members of The Fleshtones and Lower East Side Rockers   Album Features Special Guests Stiv Bators, Peter Buck, Clem Burke (Blondie), Jeff Connolly (DMZ), Pat DiNizio (Smithereens), Dave Faulkner (Hoodoo Gurus), Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5), and Peter Zaremba (Fleshtones).

3
Lauren Watkins Is Introducing: The Heartbreak In November Photo
Lauren Watkins Is 'Introducing: The Heartbreak' In November

Comprised of six new originals co-written entirely by Watkins with Music Row heavyweights like Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Monroe, The Warren Brothers, Nicolle Galyon, Rodney Clawson, David Garcia, and more, Introducing: The Heartbreak is a continuation of the rising star's April-released debut, Introducing: Lauren Watkins.

4
COWBOY JUNKIES Postpone Rest Of Ontario Tour Photo
COWBOY JUNKIES Postpone Rest Of Ontario Tour

Due to an outbreak of COVID in the band, Cowboy Junkies are forced to postpone their shows in Toronto, Kingston, and Peterborough. We will make an announcement shortly with rescheduled dates as soon as we are able to confirm. The band apologizes to all fans for any inconvenience this may cause.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG