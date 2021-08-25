Luke Combs Debuts New 'Cold As You' Music Video

The official music video for ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist Luke Combs'

"Cold As You" is out now. Directed by TA Films, the new video ties together storylines

from Combs' past music videos with special easter eggs incorporated throughout.

Watch/share the video below.

Of the video, Combs shares, "The team at TA Films did an incredible job on this one. My

team and I are always keeping the fans in mind with everything we do and the fact that we

were able to implement so many 'easter eggs,' including characters from my past music

videos, was really cool. I hope y'all enjoy it as much as we do."

"Cold As You" is the seventh single from Combs' #1 deluxe album, What You See Ain't

Always What You Get, and is currently top 20 at country radio and rising. The song furthers

a triumphant run at radio for Combs, who recently achieved his eleventh-consecutive #1

single, his tenth multi-week #1 and his eighth-consecutive, multi-week #1 with the

Platinum-certified, "Forever After All."