Lukas Nelson Drops 'More Than Friends' With Lainey Wilson

His new album will be out July 14 via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers.

Mar. 22, 2023  

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lukas Nelson will release his highly anticipated new album, Sticks and Stones, July 14 via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-save/pre-order). Ahead of the release, the official music video for the first single, "More Than Friends," featuring CMA and ACM Award-winning artist, Lainey Wilson, debuted this morning at CMT.

Of the collaboration, Nelson shares, "When I wrote 'More Than Friends,' I had always envisioned it as a duet. I am a big fan of Lainey and she was at the top of my list of artists I wanted to sing with me on this track. When we sent her the song, I was thrilled to hear back that she loved it and wanted to do it."

Additionally, Wilson shares, "'More Than Friends' is a modern day take on the musical, kindred spirits of icons like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. I'm so honored to be able to work with someone as talented as Lukas. His artistry and storytelling within music is unlike any other."

Sticks and Stones was written solely by Nelson with the hope of bringing people together at the forefront of his mind, bringing upbeat energy and a sense of fun. Across the album's twelve spirited tracks, Nelson explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor.

Self-produced by Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, Sticks and Stones captures the band's musical power and fits perfectly alongside the canon of the electric live performances they're known for.

Reflecting on the record, Nelson shares, "This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band's talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist."

Ahead of the release, Nelson + POTR will kick off their spring headline tour April 1 in Charles Town, WV. The band will visit 18 cities on the tour, including two nights at Wilmington, NC's Greenfield Lake Amphitheater as well as stops in New Orleans, Texas and four shows in Southern California followed by a just announced nine-show run across the U.K. and Ireland in June. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Listen to the new single here:

LUKAS NELSON + POTR CONFIRMED U.S. TOUR DATES

April 1-Charles Town, WV-The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
April 2-Wilmington, DE-The Queen
April 4-Norfolk, VA-The NorVa
April 5-Richmond, VA-The National
April 7-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
April 8-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
April 9-Charleston, SC-The Refinery
April 11-Athens, GA-Georgia Theatre
April 12-Tallahassee, FL-The Moon
April 14-Fort Lauderdale, FL-Tortuga Music Festival
April 15-St. Augustine, FL-JJ Grey's Blackwater Sol Revue
April 16-Destin, FL-Club LA
April 18-New Orleans, LA-Joy Theater
April 19-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall
April 20-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's
April 22-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre-Light Up the Blues Benefit
April 23-Pioneertown, CA-Pappy & Harriet's
April 25-San Diego, CA-The Observatory North Park
April 26-Anaheim, CA-House of Blues
April 27-Ventura, CA-The Majestic Ventura Theater
April 29-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl, Wille Nelson's 90th Birthday
April 30-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl, Wille Nelson's 90th Birthday

LUKAS NELSON + POTR CONFIRMED U.K. AND IRELAND TOUR DATES

June 13-Oxford, U.K.-O2 Academy 2
June 14-Wolverhampton, U.K.-Wulfrun Hall
June 15-London, U.K.-O2 Kentish Town Forum
June 17-Bristol, U.K.-SWX
June 19-Manchester, U.K.-O2 Academy 2
June 20-Glasgow, U.K.-Old Fruitmarket
June 22-Belfast, U.K.-Ulster Hall
June 23-Dublin, Ireland-Academy

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez



