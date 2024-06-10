Ludlow Creek Releases New Single 'Another 4th of July' Along With Lyric Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Americana/Roots Rock band, Ludlow Creek, unveiled their latest work in support of their recent self-titled album, "Ludlow Creek". The single, "Another 4th of July", released Friday June 7th, 2024, is the band's latest collaboration with lyricist Ray Monell, and highlights the band's continued growth as a songwriting force.

Ray's lyrics utilize masterful storytelling and embody the feelings of being lost and unsettled - with days becoming painfully repetitious and perhaps somewhat meaningless when separated from a loved one. Musically, while the band was on a song writing retreat, guitarist Allen Seals began playing a driving guitar riff that struck drummer Jeffrey Friend as the perfect mate for Ray's lyrics - the band fell in behind Allen, Jeff started singing, and "Another 4th of July" was born!

Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success. Their earlier single, "Stoney Lonesome Road," reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart, and their Christmas single, "This Baby Boy," reached #1 on the UK iTunes charts. The band has already won awards at the 2022 and 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association (ISSA) Awards, and in 2024 they are multi-category finalists for Nashville's Josie Music Awards and the ISSA Music Awards.

Released on June 7th, 2024, the "Another 4th of July" single (and accompanying lyric video on YouTube) joins their previous releases and is now available for streaming and digital purchases on all major streaming platforms - Amazon, Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, YouTube Music, etc.

For more information on Ludlow Creek, visit them on Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, and at LudlowCreek.com.

