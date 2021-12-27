Lucky Rose Releases New Single 'Give You Up' Featuring Mila Falls
The new track was released via Ultra Music.
Following a string of sold out performances in the US, Canadian duo Lucky Rose are releasing their last single of the year "Give You Up." The song is a house track featuring vocals from Ultra Publishing songwriter and singer Mila Falls.
Brighton-based Falls has seen immense support from Radio 1 (Tune of the Week), Capital FM, Kiss FM (Anthem of the Week).
Listen to the new single here: