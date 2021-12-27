Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lucky Rose Releases New Single 'Give You Up' Featuring Mila Falls

The new track was released via Ultra Music.

Dec. 27, 2021  

Following a string of sold out performances in the US, Canadian duo Lucky Rose are releasing their last single of the year "Give You Up." The song is a house track featuring vocals from Ultra Publishing songwriter and singer Mila Falls.

Brighton-based Falls has seen immense support from Radio 1 (Tune of the Week), Capital FM, Kiss FM (Anthem of the Week).

Listen to the new single here:


