Lucius to Return With Self-Titled Album; New Song 'Gold Rush' Out Now

Acclaimed indie-pop band Lucius will release their highly anticipated new self-titled album May 2 via Fantasy Records (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, their new song, “Gold Rush,” is out now. Listen to it below.

Throughout their acclaimed career, Lucius’ Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe have become some of the most sought-after collaborators in popular music, having performed and recorded with artists such as Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, John Legend, The Killers, Harry Styles, Sheryl Crow and many more. Now, with the release of Lucius, they’re poised for a long-overdue breakout, as they return with a record that cements them as a musical force entirely on their own.

Produced by Lucius’ Dan Molad, the new album marks a full circle moment for the group (Laessig, Wolfe, Molad and Peter Lalish) as they return to their roots, writing and recording without seeking outside influence—their first time doing so since their debut over a decade ago. Across these eleven tracks, Lucius explores deeply personal topics, such as relationships, grief and life’s complexities, with a vulnerability only made possible due the familial nature of the band.

Lucius was recorded between Los Angeles’ Altamira Sound and Molad’s home studio, Sounds Like A Fire, which has since become inoperable after being impacted by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area last month.

Reflecting on the project, Lucius shares, “Our fourth studio album is the four of us, just as we first started recording together as a band. It’s raw and honest and feels like coming home; something that resonates deeply in this moment of our lives. We are home in so many senses of the word; in the last couple of years we’ve started setting roots, finding life partners, building families, growing gardens. We got dogs, (you can hear them in the background if you listen close). We wrote songs about life and relationships. We recorded them in our home studios. We saw the beginnings and endings of life cycles while making this record, the beauty and fragility of the human experience. So it’s only fitting that this album is self-titled, it’s our story, who we are now and how we got here. Welcome to our living room.”

Additionally, of “Gold Rush,” the group reflects, “‘Gold Rush’ is that addictive sweetness to love. The roller coaster highs and lows. The sugary can’t get enough of you, can’t live with you feeling that keeps you coming back for more. It’s energy and grit: guitars wailing, heavy backbeat, dynamic vocals which flip from verse to chorus - mellow to strong - playing off the band and echoing the sentiment of the lyrics.”

In celebration of the new music, Lucius will embark on “The Gold Rush Tour” this spring, which includes stops at Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, Seattle’s Showbox, San Francisco’s The Warfield and more. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, February 14 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.ilovelucius.com.

Lucius features collaborations with a few close friends—The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel (“Old Tape”), Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith (“Stranger Danger”), Madison Cunningham (“Impressions”) and Ethan Gruska (“Impressions”)—as well as contributions from Luke Temple (electric guitar, “Do It All For You”), Rob Moose (strings, “At the End of the Day”) and Evan Smith (flutes, “At the End of the Day”).

Lucius, their fourth studio album, follows the band’s acclaimed 2022 record, Second Nature, which was produced by Brandi Carlile and Dave Cobb. Released to overwhelming acclaim, the Los Angeles Times praised, “dazzling…Second Nature mines an ’80s-pop sound with lush synths and sleek disco grooves under the women’s laser-guided vocals,” whileVariety declared, “with Second Nature…they’re no longer 20 feet or even a couple of yards from stardom, but re-claiming the spotlight for themselves” and Relix proclaimed, “stunning…a 10-song, smart-pop masterpiece.” Most recently, Lucius celebrated the 10-year-anniversary of their debut album, Wildewoman, with the release of Wildewoman (The New Recordings)—an expanded version of the record that features new versions of the 12 original tracks, including collaborations with friends Carlile, Marcus Mumford and Devon Gilfillian.

LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 6—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall*

May 7—Iowa City, IA—The Englert Theatre*

May 9—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre*

May 10—Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre*

May 11—Detroit, MI—The Majestic*

May 13—Pittsburgh, PA—Mr. Smalls Theatre*

May 15—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount*

May 16—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theatre*

May 17—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle*

May 19—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre*

May 20—Richmond, VA—The National*

May 22—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer*

May 23—Woodstock, NY—Bearsville Theater*

May 24—Boston, MA—Boston Calling

July 24—Portland, ME—The State Theater

October 17—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue

October 18—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

November 11—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

November 12—Santa Fe, NM—The Lensic

November 14—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre

November 15—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot

November 17—Seattle, WA—Showbox

November 18—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom

November 20—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield

November 21—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

*with special guest Victoria Canal

Photo credit: Dana Trippe

