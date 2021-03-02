Low Cut Connie Reveals Brand New Video 'Charyse'

Low Cut Connie have released the official music video for 'Charyse', the new single from their critically-acclaimed double album Private Lives out now via Contender Records. The band recently partnered with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a special episode of their livestream show 'Tough Cookies' which featured interviews with original members from Sly and the Family Stone. The full episode is available to watch here.

"There are 8 million stories in the Naked City. Charyse is just one of them. I love singing about her," says front man Adam Weiner.

Low Cut Connie recently aired their 79th episode of their twice-weekly livestream variety show 'Tough Cookies' in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Adam Weiner interviewed original members from Sly and the Family Stone including Jerry Martini, Larry Graham, Freddie Stone, Greg Errico, as well as Phunne Stone, the daughter of Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson.

"I'm so happy to be able to help tell the story of one of the greatest bands of all time," states Adam Weiner. "Sly & the Family Stone expanded our minds and moved our asses like no other before, and I'm just so impressed that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trusted me and 'Tough Cookies' with this project."

Low Cut Connie's twice-weekly livestream variety show 'Tough Cookies' is continuing into 2021 with episode #80 available now. In addition to live performances and riotous commentary, Adam Weiner has interviewed artists and personalities such as Darlene Love, Joan Osborne, Big Freedia, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Nick Hornby on the show.

Watch the new video here: