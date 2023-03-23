Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Loveless (USA) Announce Debut Australian Tour

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 28.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce the debut Australian shows by one of Los Angeles' hottest rising outfits: alt rockers Loveless, who'll head down under to perform three special East Coast headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in August 2023.

Less than three years since forming, vocalist Julian Comeau and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail's remarkable ascent has seen Loveless make big waves in the US, the band signed to the same management team as Blink-182/Mark Hoppus, Simple Creatures and Hot Milk.

Over in the UK meanwhile, they recently sold out London's 800-capacity Islington Academy in January 2023 and were heralded by the NME as a 'Breakout' band to watch a month later... now they're headed to Australia, bringing their eye-popping live show to local fans for the very first time.

Fans can catch Loveless performing at Metro Theatre, Sydney, on Thursday 17 August; The Triffid, Brisbane, on Friday 18 August, and 170 Russell, Melbourne, on Sunday 20 August. Tickets go on sale Tuesday 28 March via frontiertouring.com/loveless. Frontier Members can sign up to access the Pre-sale, which starts Monday 27 March (see website for further info).

With their fast-growing, loyal fanbase lapping up latest single 'Worse Case Scenario' and 2022 9-track EP End Of An era, the dynamic duo's snowballing popularity is thanks in no small part to singer Comeau's savvy use of social media.

Loveless first exploded onto the Billboard charts with their emo version of Elley Duhé's 'Middle of The Night', while the group's original pop-rock numbers quickly established themselves as a force to watch.

Working independently at the time, Comeau used TikTok covers as a way to get eyes on the band, their pop-punk renditions of radio hits - think Lizzo's 'About Damn Time', Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' - seeing their fanbase quickly explode. Followed by their debut album, 2021's Loveless I, and 2022 EP, Loveless now claim over 2 million TikTok followers, 1.7 million Spotify monthly listeners, over 200,000 YouTube subscribers, 5 million monthly streams on Pandora and over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Tour Dates

Thursday 17 August
​Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW
​18+
Ticketek.com.au

Friday 18 August
​The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD
​18+
Moshtix.com.au

Sunday 20 August
​170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
​18+
Moshtix.com.au



Classically Trained Alt-Pop Artist IRENE Releases Vulnerable New Track Gatekeepers Photo
Classically Trained Alt-Pop Artist IRENE Releases Vulnerable New Track 'Gatekeepers'
Nordic alt-pop artist IRENE is back and more vulnerable than ever in a call out against industry gatekeepers. 'Gatekeeper' - the new single out on streaming services now, could be musically compared to legends like Björk and Kate Bush.
The Heavy Release New Single Stone Cold Killer Photo
The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'
‘Stone Cold Killer’ is a gnarled roadhouse rocker written about guitarist Dan Taylor’s new kitten “that beautiful thing kills everything”, the humorous accompanying video portrays a retro crime caper as the band are hunted by the menacing feline felon. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
Righteous Dude dba James Reflects On NYC Living On New Track 45 Photo
Righteous Dude dba James Reflects On NYC Living On New Track '45'
Upon emerging from his COVID bunker last year, dba James released his solo debut EP Check “Yes” To Connect, which received loving support from the lo-fi hipsters. With a knack for extracting disarmingly visual imagery, dba James continues to bring the perversely unremarkable to glamorous life. 
Big Boss Vette Is a Problem on New Single Photo
Big Boss Vette Is a 'Problem' on New Single
St. Louis’s hottest new voice Big Boss Vette unleashes a new single and music video entitled “Problem” available now via Beatstaz/Amigo Records/Republic Records. It just premiered on Apple Music’s New Music Daily! 

