Loveless Share New Single 'I Hope I'm Not Sick'

Loveless is currently wrapping up the Sold-Out North American leg of their tour with shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Loveless, the Los Angeles rock duo comprised of vocalist/producer Julian Comeau and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail, share their new single “I Hope I’m Not Sick” via BMG/Rise Records.

Produced by Comeau alongside Nick Morzov (Animals as Leaders, The Night Game), the track highlights the duo’s unique blend of emo, alt-pop, and high-velocity hard rock. The song offers an introspective exploration of the emotional landscape encountered while navigating mental health challenges.

“Sick came from a time when I thought my anxiety and depression were at their worst,” Comeau explains. “For years, I pretended I was fine and that everything was okay, even when I was dealing with excruciating mental anguish and the fear that it was never-ending. Writing this song allowed me to break free from that fear and accept that my mental illness is a part of me that I need to deal with head-on, and not be afraid to face it. I hope it brings others a similar solace.”

Loveless is currently wrapping up the Sold-Out North American leg of their tour with shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The duo will perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer before continuing their world tour in Australia, Europe, and the UK. For tickets and more information, visit here

LOVELESS WORLD TOUR DATES

6/22  Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

6/23  San Francisco, CA - August Hall

8/5   Chicago, IL - Lollapoloza

8/6  Chicago, IL SubT - Lollapoloza Aftershow

8/17  Sydney, AUS - Metro Theatre

8/18  Brisbane, AUS -   Triffid 

8/20  Melbourne, Aus -  170 Russell 

9/16  Paris, FR -      Trabendo

9/18  Amsterdam, NL -  Melkweg OZ  - SOLD OUT

9/20  Berlin, DE -    Columbia Theater - UPGRADED 

9/21  Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

9/23  Brussels, BE - AB Club - SOLD OUT 

9/25  Cardiff, UK -   Tramshed - UPGRADED

9/26  London, UK - Electric Ballroom

9/29  Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2 - SOLD OUT

9/30  Manchester, UK -  Academy 2 - UPGRADED & SOLD OUT

10/1  Glasgow, UK - Garage - UPGRADED

10/3  Dublin, IE -    Academy Green Room

ABOUT LOVELESS

Loveless first met in 2019 and released their debut single “Better” in April 2020 just as COVID lockdown restrictions began to go into full force. The limitations prevented any touring plans and found Loveless embracing social media to connect with fans globally. 

The pair began to find success posting thrilling covers online entering the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart at #2 with their version of Elley Duhé’s “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT,” garnering attention from Lizzo with their spin on “About Damn Time,” and going viral with their emo/pop-punk version of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” to name a few. 

Loveless have built an astonishing community online with 2M TikTok followers, 2M Spotify monthly listeners, over 250k YouTube subscribers, 5M monthly streams on Pandora, and over 311k+ followers on Instagram. 

Photo by Ashley Osborn



