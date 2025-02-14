Louis Dunford Drops Debut Album 'Be Lucky'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North London singer-songwriter Louis Dunford has released his highly anticipated debut album, ‘Be Lucky’, available now via RCA Records. Alongside this landmark release comes the stirring single, ‘Rave Now, Die Later’ - a song that encapsulates Dunford’s unfiltered honesty and ability to turn personal struggles into universal anthems.

On ‘Rave Now, Die Later’ Dunford delivers a message of resilience with chorus that demands to be chanted on mass: “Live now, forgive now, be brave now, cry later, be here now, f*ck fear now, rave now, die later.” The song is both a battle cry and a lifeline, reminding listeners to seize the moment while acknowledging the weight of mental health struggles.

Speaking about the track, Dunford shares: “I wrote the lyrics when I was going through a really bad time with my mental health. I got to the point where I was thinking, if I could just get through the day. That in itself is an achievement. And then luckily, because I’ve got amazing people around me, I had to change my life and get myself well again. When I was in a much better headspace, I thought, I’m going to write a mantra for myself when I’m in that state again. You’ve got all the time in the world to die. Die later.”

Louis Dunford’s debut album, ‘Be Lucky’, is a fiercely communal record, tackling themes of resilience, loss, identity, and belonging. The album includes previous singles ‘Queer’, ‘Billy Flynn of Bethnal Green’, ‘The Local’, and ‘The Angel (North London Forever) as well as title track ‘Be Lucky’ that details a horrific incident where his friend, at just 16, died in his arms after being stabbed in Islington. ‘Queer’ is a gut-punching ballad that reflects on the lasting impact of homophobia, while ‘The Local’ is a nostalgic tale celebrating the unbreakable bonds formed in pubs across the UK. The feelgood, singalong track celebrates the punters he meets at his favourite Islington boozer. ‘Billy Flynn of Bethnal Green’ is a gripping piece, shining a light on the forgotten figures of London’s past and a champion East End boxer who became a Soho drag green. ‘The Angel (North London Forever)’ is a word-of-mouth sensation. Released in 2022, the track has become a unifying chant echoing through Emirates at every Arsenal home game.

Dunford’s rise has been meteoric, with praise from i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, and Wonderland cementing his status as one of the UK’s most compelling new artists. Every live show sees audiences belting out his lyrics in unison, creating an atmosphere of catharsis and joyful celebration.

INSTORE TOUR DATES

Thu 13th Feb – Brighton @ Resident Music –SOLD OUT

Thu 13th Feb – Brighton @ Resident Music – SHOW 2

Fri 14th Feb – Kingston @ Pryzm hosted by Banquet

Sat 15th Feb - Manchester @ HMV store – SOLD OUT

Sun 16th Feb – London @ Rough Trade East store – SOLD OUT

Sun 16th Feb – London @ Rough Trade East store - SHOW 2 - SOLD OUT

Mon 17th Feb – Nottingham @ Saltbox hosted by Rough Trade

Tue 18th Feb – Liverpool @ Jacaranda Records

Wed 19th Feb – Marlborough @ St. Peters Church hosted by Sound Knowledge Records - SOLD OUT

Thu 20th Feb – Bristol @ The Fleece hosted by Rough Trade

HEADLINE TOUR DATES

Sun 23rd March 2025 - Newcastle @ NX

Mon 24th March 2025 - Hull @ Asylum Hall

Tue 25th March 2025 - Glasgow @ Barrowland

Thu 27th March 2025 - Manchester @ Albert Hall

Fri 28th March 2025 - Dublin @ Olympia

Sat 29th March 2025 - Liverpool @ 02 Academy - SOLD OUT

Mon 31st March 2025 - Sheffield @ Leadmill - SOLD OUT

Tue 1st April 2025 - Leeds @ 02 Academy

Wed 2nd April - Birmingham @ 02 Institute

Fri 4th April - Bristol @ 02 Academy - SOLD OUT

Sat 5th April - Brighton @ Chalk - SOLD OUT

Mon 7th April - Cardiff @ Tramshed

Tue 8th April - Southampton @ Engine Rooms - SOLD OUT

Thu 10th April - Norwich @ UEA

Fri 11th April 2025 - London @ Ally Pally - SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Tom Cockram

