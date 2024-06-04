Louis Carnell Shares Collaboration With Nailah Hunter 'fourteen'

This is the penultimate release in the 111 series.
Louis Carnell and multi-instrumentalist and composer Nailah Hunter share their collaboration today, the penultimate release in the 111 series that features Keeley Forsyth, Lee Ranaldo, Ben Vince, Yasa Asmar, Coby Sey, KMRU, Okkyung Lee, Wu-Lu, Green-House, Daniel Miller, Laraaji, Marta De Pascalis, Leila, Nailah Hunter and Damsel Elysium. Listen to the 111 series so far HERE.
Talking about the piece, Hunter explains, "I drew inspiration from the second circle of hell as described in Dante’s Inferno, conjuring the sad sound of a rushing wind that blows lustful spirits apart from their lovers for all eternity."
Each track in the series is accompanied by one of three visual works by Arcin Sagdic (Maison Margiela, COMME des GARÇONS, Burberry) and Louis Carnell, extending Carnell’s visual collaborations that have included Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter.
Carnell explains the project, "As the engine of modern life funnels us into states of loss and isolation, 111 aims at a utopian poetics of hope. Re-aligning connections by exploring mutual spaces 111 attempts to empower its listener & forms an equivalent environment for each collaboration. Each artist that features on 111 has provided me with multiple moments of solitude and resilience, & I’m thankful to them all.”
111 live events have included performances at the ICA (on a bill with Keeley Forsyth, his first collaborator for the series), Café OTO and Stoke Newington Old Church in London and the Volksbühne in Berlin.
one – Louis Carnell & Keeley Forsyth
two – Louis Carnell & Lee Ranaldo
three – Louis Carnell & Ben Vince
four – Louis Carnell & Yara Asmar
five – Louis Carnell & Coby Sey
six – Louis Carnell & KMRU
seven – Louis Carnell & Okkyung Lee
eight – Louis Carnell & Wu-Lu
nine – Louis Carnell & Green-House
ten - Louis Carnell & Daniel Miller
eleven - Louis Carnell & Laraaji
twelve - Louis Carnell & Marta De Pascalis
thirteen - Louis Carnell & Leila
fourteen - Louis Carnell & Nailah Hunter
fifteen - Louis Carnell & Damsel Elysium
Photo credit: Charlie Soffe
Videos