Paul McCartney Joins Audible’s WORDS + MUSIC Series with THE MAN ON THE RUN

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The Man on The Run, an introspective look into the life and career of Paul McCartney, is the latest installment in the ongoing Words + Music series, now available exclusively from Audible. Listen to it here.

Expanding on Prime Video’s recently released documentary “Man on The Run,” which premiered globally on Prime Video February 27, this three-hour audio experience offers fans a complementary and expanded journey featuring extended interviews between the legendary artist and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville and musical performances selected specifically for this audio experience.

Paul McCartney said, "I don’t normally spend a lot of time looking back but I was flattered when Morgan said he was interested in this period. The first bit of Wings was quite hard work and not very rewarding, but eventually we got some songs under our belts that were hits. Morgan got me to think about stuff I hadn’t thought about for a long time. He was asking all the right questions and I was happy to be transported back.”

In the 42nd installment of the Audible series, McCartney chronicles his journey through the 1970s after the end of The Beatles, on a mission to trust his creative impulses, from depression and isolation in Scotland, to his creative rebirth with Linda McCartney, to forming Wings and achieving success with Band on the Run.

This Audible Original is built entirely around his first-person narrative, creating an immersive deep dive into the most transformative period of his life. The interviews were conducted over three years in different locations around the world (Los Angeles, New York, London), designed as conversations rather than formal interviews. This includes a conversation recorded on December 8th, 2025, the 45th anniversary of John Lennon's murder.

Crucial moments are detailed, such as his post-Beatles retreat to Scotland, where personal details emerge about building Mary's baby bed from potato pallets and teaching his children to read. He also opens up about his post-Wings years, when painting became a way to process Linda's illness. His relationship with John Lennon weaves throughout: stories of their reconnection during the bread strike, and a performance of "Yesterday" with John's original introduction.

Previous releases of Audible’s Words + Music series include the Grammy Award-nominated …And Your Ass Will Follow by George Clinton, as well as installments from John Legend, James Taylor, Patti Smith, Snoop Dogg, Eddie Vedder, Yo-Yo Ma, Alanis Morissette, USHER, Smokey Robinson, Rufus Wainwright, Mariah Carey, Elvis Costello, Sting, and more. The series expanded to MGM+ in 2025 with a docuseries featuring live theatrical performances from John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello, and Alanis Morissette.

Photo courtesy of Paul McCartney under exclusive licence to MPL Archive LLP. Photographer is Linda McCartney.