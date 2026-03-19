Claire Rosinkranz Sets 2026 Supporting and Headline Tours

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Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz will embark on a major 2026 tour, bringing songs from her new sophomore album My Lover to stages across Europe and North America.

Rosinkranz will join Alex Warren on his European arena tour, kicking off April 4 at Düsseldorf’s PSD Bank Dome and hitting major cities across the Netherlands, France, Germany, and the U.K., before wrapping May 7 at Dublin’s 3Arena.

She’ll then return stateside to launch her own My Lover headline tour, beginning May 12 in Columbus, Ohio and making stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before concluding June 10 in Denver, Colorado.

The tours arrive on the heels of Claire’s sophomore album My Lover (10K Projects/Atlantic Records), produced by Oliver Frid (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Little Mix) and executive produced by her longtime collaborator and father, Ragnar Rosinkranz. Listen to the coming-of-age album below.

ALEX WARREN TOUR – EUROPE 2026

Supporting Alex Warren

April 4, 2026 — Düsseldorf, DE — PSD Bank Dome

April 6, 2026 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

April 7, 2026 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

April 9, 2026 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

April 10, 2026 — Frankfurt, DE — Festhalle

April 13, 2026 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

April 15, 2026 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena

April 16, 2026 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena

April 18, 2026 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome

April 20, 2026 — London, UK — The O2 Arena

April 21, 2026 — London, UK — The O2 Arena

April 23, 2026 — Newcastle, UK — Utilita Arena

April 24, 2026 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena

April 26, 2026 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

April 27, 2026 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

April 29, 2026 — Leeds, UK — First Direct Arena

April 30, 2026 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena

May 2, 2026 — Belfast, UK — SSE Arena Belfast

May 4, 2026 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

May 6, 2026 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena

May 7, 2026 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena

CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ – “MY LOVER” HEADLINE TOUR 2026

May 12 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar

May 14 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

May 15 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall

May 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia (The Foundry)

May 18 — Washington, DC — The Atlantis

May 20 — Toronto, ON — The Mod Club

May 27 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall

May 28 — Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line

June 1 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile

June 2 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom

June 4 — San Francisco, CA — The Independent

June 5 — Los Angeles, CA — El Rey Theatre

June 7 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom

June 10 — Denver, CO — Meow Wolf

About Claire Rosinkranz

Claire Rosinkranz is a platinum-certified, genre-blending singer-songwriter who first broke out in 2020 with her RIAA Platinum hit “Backyard Boy,” earning an MTV VMA for Best Breakthrough Song and launching a career that has since surpassed 1 billion global streams.

Blending indie-pop, alternative, and bedroom-pop, the Southern California singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has released the acclaimed EPs BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd and 6 Of A Billion, followed by her full-length debut Just Because (2023). Prior to the release of her sophomore album My Lover, Rosinkranz collaborated with ROLE MODEL and joined Maroon 5 as a guest artist on their Love Is Like 2025 U.S. Fall Tour.

Photo credit: Kaitlin Edwards