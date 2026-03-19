Claire Rosinkranz Sets 2026 Supporting and Headline Tours
Rosinkranz will join Alex Warren on his European arena tour before returning stateside to launch her own My Lover headline tour.
Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz will embark on a major 2026 tour, bringing songs from her new sophomore album My Lover to stages across Europe and North America.
Rosinkranz will join Alex Warren on his European arena tour, kicking off April 4 at Düsseldorf’s PSD Bank Dome and hitting major cities across the Netherlands, France, Germany, and the U.K., before wrapping May 7 at Dublin’s 3Arena.
She’ll then return stateside to launch her own My Lover headline tour, beginning May 12 in Columbus, Ohio and making stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before concluding June 10 in Denver, Colorado.
The tours arrive on the heels of Claire’s sophomore album My Lover (10K Projects/Atlantic Records), produced by Oliver Frid (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Little Mix) and executive produced by her longtime collaborator and father, Ragnar Rosinkranz. Listen to the coming-of-age album below.
ALEX WARREN TOUR – EUROPE 2026
Supporting Alex Warren
April 4, 2026 — Düsseldorf, DE — PSD Bank Dome
April 6, 2026 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
April 7, 2026 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
April 9, 2026 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
April 10, 2026 — Frankfurt, DE — Festhalle
April 13, 2026 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena
April 15, 2026 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena
April 16, 2026 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena
April 18, 2026 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome
April 20, 2026 — London, UK — The O2 Arena
April 21, 2026 — London, UK — The O2 Arena
April 23, 2026 — Newcastle, UK — Utilita Arena
April 24, 2026 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena
April 26, 2026 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
April 27, 2026 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
April 29, 2026 — Leeds, UK — First Direct Arena
April 30, 2026 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena
May 2, 2026 — Belfast, UK — SSE Arena Belfast
May 4, 2026 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
May 6, 2026 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena
May 7, 2026 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena
CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ – “MY LOVER” HEADLINE TOUR 2026
May 12 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar
May 14 — New York, NY — Webster Hall
May 15 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall
May 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia (The Foundry)
May 18 — Washington, DC — The Atlantis
May 20 — Toronto, ON — The Mod Club
May 27 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall
May 28 — Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line
June 1 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile
June 2 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom
June 4 — San Francisco, CA — The Independent
June 5 — Los Angeles, CA — El Rey Theatre
June 7 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom
June 10 — Denver, CO — Meow Wolf
About Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz is a platinum-certified, genre-blending singer-songwriter who first broke out in 2020 with her RIAA Platinum hit “Backyard Boy,” earning an MTV VMA for Best Breakthrough Song and launching a career that has since surpassed 1 billion global streams.
Blending indie-pop, alternative, and bedroom-pop, the Southern California singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has released the acclaimed EPs BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd and 6 Of A Billion, followed by her full-length debut Just Because (2023). Prior to the release of her sophomore album My Lover, Rosinkranz collaborated with ROLE MODEL and joined Maroon 5 as a guest artist on their Love Is Like 2025 U.S. Fall Tour.
Photo credit: Kaitlin Edwards
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