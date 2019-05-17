Louder Than Words Release Music Video For New Single 'Stockholm'

Las Vegas pop rock band Louder Than Words have released a music video for their brand new single "Stockholm," out NOW. Their first release in over a year (and the first to feature their new vocalist), the band has been hard at work on new music, continuing to develop and craft their sound. The music video gives a first look at the band's updated lineup, but also evokes energy, passion, and fire. Louder Than Words is sure to turn heads as the year progresses - the band is gearing up to release more music as 2019 continues, giving a strong introduction to the energetic pop rock they've been creating. "Stockholm" (and its' corresponding music video) is just a small taste of the bands' fervor.

Louder Than Words is an American rock band from Las Vegas, NV formed in August 2015. After their first release, Louder Than Words quickly built a solid foundation for who they are as a band. Their first EP 'Letters & Lovers' was released 2/14/16. Following the release of 'Letters & Lovers', Louder Than Words gained a lot of local recognition. After playing just two shows, they were chosen by the director of The Studio at the Palms to play Extreme Thing 2016, where they opened for popular acts such as Set It Off, State Champs, and The Maine. The band announced the departure of their original vocalist in April 2018. Louder Than Words teased new changes throughout the year, leading up to the announcement of their current vocalist, Dillon Potkay-Moore. Currently, the band is writing new music for an EP that they intend to release later this year. Their new single "Stockholm" is available NOW.

STREAM "STOCKHOLM" ON SPOTIFY HERE

CONNECT WITH LOUDER THAN WORDS

Twitter: twitter.com/loudernv

Instagram: instagram.com/loudernv

Facebook: facebook.com/loudernv

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2UvQoxk

Download:https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/stockholm-single/1459512017

All press inquiries, please contact: hope@258PR.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You