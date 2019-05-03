Louder Than Words Make A Powerful Return With New Single 'Stockholm'

Las Vegas pop rock band Louder Than Words have released their brand new single "Stockholm," available on all digital music platforms NOW. Their first release in over a year (and the first to feature their new vocalist), the band has been hard at work on new music, continuing to develop and craft their sound. Evolution is the first word that comes to mind about Louder Than Words; the band is determined to release new music that showcases their maturity, while also sticking to their roots. "Stockholm" will be the first release of many in 2019 for Louder Than Words, giving a strong introduction to the energetic pop rock they've been creating. About the single, the band states:

Ever since our hiatus in April 2018, we've been focusing hard on the future of the band. We've been constantly writing and recording. "Stockholm" is a song that hits home for us and it shows who we really are, musically. We plan on releasing 2 more singles before August, following with an EP later in the year. Our new music is 110% raw emotion and more heartfelt than ever before.

Louder Than Words is an American rock band from Las Vegas, NV formed in August 2015. After their first release, Louder Than Words quickly built a solid foundation for who they are as a band. Their first EP 'Letters & Lovers' was released 2/14/16. Following the release of 'Letters & Lovers', Louder Than Words gained a lot of local recognition. After playing just two shows, they were chosen by the director of The Studio at the Palms to play Extreme Thing 2016, where they opened for popular acts such as Set It Off, State Champs, and The Maine. The band announced the departure of their original vocalist in April 2018. Louder Than Words teased new changes throughout the year, leading up to the announcement of their current vocalist, Dillon Potkay-Moore. Currently, the band is writing new music for an EP that they intend to release later this year. Their new single "Stockholm" is available NOW.

