Loud Hound Releases Debut EP 'It's Okay to Be Lonely Part #1'

Philadelphia-based indie pop-rock artist LOUD HOUND is excited to announce the release of his anticipated debut EP It's Okay To Be Lonely Part #1 out today via Pendant Music.

LOUD HOUND is the musical project of songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist Tommy Florio, who has been making a name for himself over the last few years with his single releases that are influened by all genres and eras and artists as Bright Eyes, Modest Mouse, Cage The Elephant, Beruit and Tame Impala.

Loud Hound's sound is not easy to pin down, yet Tommy's lo-fi guitar sound and lyrical topics seem to be the common denominator. On the eight song EP, Tommy's lyrics focus on finding true love, copes with life's everyday pressures and following your dreams.

To celebrate the release of the EP, LOUD HOUND is sharing a new lyric video for "Keep Ya Head Up." On the song LOUD HOUND's Tommy Florio says "This song is a reminder to myself that things to do get better in time despite how heavy your life may seem. I've learned that darkness does fade and we do shine again, eventually. We're all meant to keep going no matter how difficult it is. When you zoom out and view yourself as a little spec in all of life in the universe, nothing really matters in the grand scheme of things, so you might as well just keep your head up and enjoy the journey you have here on earth the first single to be lifted from the upcoming release."

LOUD HOUND's Tommy Florio was born into a very artistic family and learned to play drums at 13-years-old and picked up the guitar not long after. His art and songwriting was always an oasis to him, an outlet. He started to learned more about recording and production after attending college at New York's Fordham University.

Written and recorded over the past two years, It's Okay To Be Lonely Part #1 was completely recorded in Tommy's home studio in the Philadelphia-area where he played all of the instruments and produced the EP. For "Monday Morning," Tommy teamed up with mixer Justin Gerrish (Vampire Weekend, The Strokes, Ra Ra Riot) and Paul Gold (Panda Bear, Tycho, Weyes Blood) for mastering and Ricky Berroti mixed the single "Keep Ya Head Up."

The lyrics on It's Okay To Be Lonely Part #1 are poetic and confessional; personal, but universal. Songs like "Magnet" and "idwfu (I don't wanna fix u)," are inspired by the "loneliness" that comes with the pursuit of your dreams, falling in love, the melancholiness that comes with love, false friends and the drama that comes from having fake people around you.

Florio says, "I made a lot of calculated risk to make this band work and it can get kind of lonely. Sometimes you need sacrifice things to achieve your goals." However, there is also a sense of hopefulness running throughout the release,"Keep Ya Head Up" encourages listeners to live life to the fullest and enjoy each moment the best you can while it's here to have.

Listen to the new EP here: