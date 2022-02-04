Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Los Flakos Release New Single 'Nora'

The track is available now on all streaming services.

Feb. 4, 2022  
Today, Los Flakos shares their new single "Nora."

The band notes ""Nora' is a song about idealizing people, like a platonic love. The idea that we have of someone is often not the true one and sometimes we end up being disappointed in our mental creation; the image of the perfect partner in this case. Nora is only created in a fictional story in the narrator's imagination, a person apparently ideal for our lives and with all the attributes that are sought in a relationship, especially physical.

The song is also about growing up and maturing, and how being realistic often makes us happier than just imagining things. Realizing false illusions and creating expectations set you up for great disappointment. So it's better to let go of these ideas to come closer to inner peace. With that you are better prepared in a next relationship. Our goal was to create a song that when you listen to it was very easy to visualize, like a teleportation to your own experience when idealizing someone."

Listen to the new single here:


From This Author Michael Major