Los Bitchos Shares Two New Songs From Upcoming Album

The London-based, internationally assembled instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos have released two tracks from their eagerly anticipated second album, Talkie Talkie, out August 30, 2024 via City Slang.

Following the ‘80s Turkish psych-infused bop “La Bomba” and the pure bliss holiday vibes of “Don’t Change”, the band shares a dual single: the comic book-inspired, “Kiki, You Complete Me,” as well as the track “1K,” which revels in the mystical guitar tones and guacharaca rhythm of cumbia.

About “Kiki, You Complete Me,” Los Bitchos shares: “This track feels like the opening sequence of a comic book series. The tom sounds we went for are outrageous, like the ‘pows’ and ‘thwacks’ of a comic strip punctuating the music… think Batman meets Bitchos! Towards the end of the song we extended this chuggy, tension building section and brought out a guitar solo before ending on the comic/video game theme vibe refrain.”

“We’ve leaned into the 16 bit video game aesthetic for the video. Serra has always dreamed of writing music for video games.. We’ve started playing this song live at festivals this year and it’s definitely one of the songs we’re all most enjoying playing.”

About “1K,” the band shares: “This is a really shimmery, summer tune. There’s even a can of drink being opened at some point, you can feel the heat and carefree vibes. I imagine a gathering with friends, maybe a BBQ, some drinks, people popping by. The drums are quite stripped back for this track, more percussion led.”

Made up of lead guitarist Serra Petale, who carries both Australian and Turkish heritage, Uruguayan synth and keytar player Agustina Ruiz, Swedish bassist Josefine Jonsson and British drummer Nic Crawshaw, Los Bitchos are united by a commitment to having fun. It’s a contagious energy they’ve had no problem transmitting to the world: since the band officially arrived in 2019 with two sell-out 7" singles, they marked themselves as one of London’s brightest bands to watch, radiating the verve of their personalities and cultures through their exploratory take on rock’n’roll.

At the center of Talkie Talkie is a vivid cinematic universe that takes inspiration from the band’s favorite aesthetic era: the ‘80s. Think less self-serious men and gated reverb and more campy, hi-fi pop songwriting that glistens with moxie. The four-piece especially tapped into the sonic innovation happening during that period, where analogue and digital techniques collided to create polished texture and depth. Talkie Talkie’s recording process happened over a short but intense burst of time in London’s RAK Studios and Lightship 95. Over just one month, the band hunkered down with producer Oli Barton-Wood (Wet Leg, Nilüfer Yanya) and engineer Giles Barrett (Shabaka Hutchings, Ezra Collective) to render the demos in full color.

Los Bitchos has confirmed a huge upcoming tour, including festival appearances at POP Montreal, Deershed, Boardmasters as well as headline dates across North America, the UK and Europe. Full live dates are listed below, including their biggest London headline show to date at O2 Forum on November 7, 2024. Support will come from labelmates Faux Real for the UK and EU dates. Tickets are available here.

Los Bitchos will also be embarking on a series of instore dates across the UK in early September, stopping off at Rough Trade in London and Liverpool.

LOS BITCHOS LIVE DATES:

07.27.24: Deershed, Yorkshire, UK

08.02.24: Prestoso, Xedre, ES

08.11.24: Boardmasters, Newquay, UK

08.15.24: Parades De Coura, Parades, PT

08.17.24: Langs Akerselva, Oslo, NO

08.31.24: Nox Orae, La Tour de Peliz, CH

09.03.24: Rough Trade East in-store, London, UK

09.14.24: Plissken Festival, Athens, GR

09.15.24: Poplar, Trento, IT

North America:

09.22.24: Washington, DC - Black Cat

09.23.24: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

09.26.24: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

09.27.24: Montreal, QC - Pop Montreal Festival (at MDP sur De Gaspé w/ The Fleshtones)

09.29.24: Toronto, ON - Great Hall

10.01.24: Seattle, WA - Crocodile

10.03.24: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Mexico:

10.05.24: Mexico City, MX - Foro Indie Rocks!

UK / Europe:

10.19.24: Future Days Festival, Birmingham, UK

10.20.24: Button Factory, Dublin, IE

10.22.24: The Grove, Newcastle, UK

10.23.24: Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK

10.24.24: QMU, Glasgow, UK

10.25.24: Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

10.26.24: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

10.28.24: Junction 2, Cambridge, UK

10.29.24: The 1865, Southampton, UK

10.30.24: SWX, Bristol, UK

11.01.24: Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

11.02.24: Lido, Margate, UK

11.07.24: O2 Forum, London, UK

11.12.24: La Cigale, Paris, FR

11.13.24: Stereolux, Nantes, FR

11.14.24: Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, FR

11.15.24: Locomotiv, Bologna, IT

11.16.24: Mascotte, Zurich, CH

11.18.24: Strom, Munich, DE

11.19.24: Wuk, Vienna, AT

11.21.24: Palac Akropolis, Prague, CZ

11.22.24: Festsaal, Berlin, DE

11.23.24: Niebo, Warsaw, PL

11.25.24: Knust, Hamburg, DE

11.27.24: Debaser, Stockholm, SE

11.28.24: Cosmopolite, Oslo, NO

11.29.24: Pustervik, Gothenburg, SE

11.30.24: Small Vega, Copenhagen, DK

12.02.24: Burgerweeshuis, Deventer, NL

12.03.24: Gebaude 9, Cologne, DE

12.04.24: AB Box, Brussels, BE

12.06.24: Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

12.07.24: Aeronef, Lille, FR

Talkie Talkie Tracklisting:

Hi!

Talkie Talkie, Charlie Charlie

Don’t Change

Kiki, You Complete Me

Road

1K!

La Bomba

Open The Bunny, Wasting My Time

It’s About Time

Naughty Little Clove

Tango & Twirl

Let Me Cook You

