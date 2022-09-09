Los Angeles Artist Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Angel'

Los Angeles indie artist Allie Crow Buckley shares her first single, "Angel," since signing to Nettwerk earlier this summer. The track blends indie-rock and folktronica while Buckley's own angelic voice chants over, "I'm your angel right? And you're my ride or die."

It was written and produced by Allie and Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley, Bright Eyes, Jenny Lewis), was recorded at the 4AD studio in London and her home studio, and was mastered at Abbey Road. The video was shot in the English Countryside at the Church of Mary Magdalene and was directed by Jeanette Getrost.

When asked about the track Buckley said, "This song is about the tenderness and vulnerability of new love. About getting swept up, or rather, carried away. We shot the video at a 15th century church in the English countryside, and pulled references from things like Zeffirelli's Romeo and Juliet."

Having grown up so close to where the ocean meets the land, it's not surprising that Allie Crow Buckley's music is imbued with such a strong sense of power and natural balance. She is known for her lyrical use of imagery, her rhythmic structures, and use of subtle sonic details accompanied by heavy, distorted guitar tones, layers of dreamy synths, soaring melodies, and deep low end.

She draws inspiration from numerous sources like Black Sabbath, Joni Mitchell, and Todd Rundgren, to painters, and poets as well as mythology and her love of classical music from her years of formal training as a dancer.

Following the release of her acclaimed debut 2019 EP So Romantic, she released her debut LP, Moonlit and Devious, in 2021 to praise from NPR, New Yorker, Stereogum, Under The Radar, Paste, and more. She has opened for Jenny Lewis and Maggie Rogers on tour.

Watch the new music video here: