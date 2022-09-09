Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Los Angeles Artist Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Angel'

Los Angeles Artist Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Angel'

Buckley signed to Nettwerk earlier this summer.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

Los Angeles indie artist Allie Crow Buckley shares her first single, "Angel," since signing to Nettwerk earlier this summer. The track blends indie-rock and folktronica while Buckley's own angelic voice chants over, "I'm your angel right? And you're my ride or die."

It was written and produced by Allie and Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley, Bright Eyes, Jenny Lewis), was recorded at the 4AD studio in London and her home studio, and was mastered at Abbey Road. The video was shot in the English Countryside at the Church of Mary Magdalene and was directed by Jeanette Getrost.

When asked about the track Buckley said, "This song is about the tenderness and vulnerability of new love. About getting swept up, or rather, carried away. We shot the video at a 15th century church in the English countryside, and pulled references from things like Zeffirelli's Romeo and Juliet."

Having grown up so close to where the ocean meets the land, it's not surprising that Allie Crow Buckley's music is imbued with such a strong sense of power and natural balance. She is known for her lyrical use of imagery, her rhythmic structures, and use of subtle sonic details accompanied by heavy, distorted guitar tones, layers of dreamy synths, soaring melodies, and deep low end.

She draws inspiration from numerous sources like Black Sabbath, Joni Mitchell, and Todd Rundgren, to painters, and poets as well as mythology and her love of classical music from her years of formal training as a dancer.

Following the release of her acclaimed debut 2019 EP So Romantic, she released her debut LP, Moonlit and Devious, in 2021 to praise from NPR, New Yorker, Stereogum, Under The Radar, Paste, and more. She has opened for Jenny Lewis and Maggie Rogers on tour.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'
September 8, 2022

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE FilmCast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film
September 8, 2022

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) and more.
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'
September 8, 2022

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE TrailerVIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer
September 8, 2022

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts. Watch the new video trailer now!
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023
September 8, 2022

In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O’Neal, Denver’s own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend. Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up with a late-night disco party set!