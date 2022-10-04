Loretta Lynn, Singer & Coal Miner's Daughter, Passes Away at 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Loretta Lynn, the real-life coal miner's daughter turned singer-songwriter whose authenticity, toughness and larger-than-life story inspired generations of female musicians and turned the turmoil, troubles and universal themes of everyday life to an art form, passed away today, Oct. 4. She was 90.

Throughout her remarkable career, Lynn received eight CMA Awards in addition to being honored with CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Lynn became the first woman to receive the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year in 1972. She was the first recipient of the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 1967 and went on to win that award twice more (1972, 1973).

She and frequent duet partner Conway Twitty won the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year for four consecutive years from 1972 to 1975. Lynn was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

"It is not enough to say today that Country Music has lost Loretta Lynn, but rather the world has lost a true music legend. Loretta was a woman whose contributions and impact inspired countless artists and transformed the Country genre into a universal art form. She was a Country Music Hall of Fame member and the first woman to receive a CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year.

As a trailblazing songwriter, she bravely wrote about socially and culturally relevant topics that came to define a generation. I'll personally remember Loretta for her spirit, artistry and genius that rivaled contemporaries like Bob Dylan, John Lennon and Paul McCartney." -Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO

Photo Credit: John Russell/CMA