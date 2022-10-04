Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Loretta Lynn, Singer & Coal Miner's Daughter, Passes Away at 90

Loretta Lynn, Singer & Coal Miner's Daughter, Passes Away at 90

Lynn was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988. 

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Loretta Lynn, the real-life coal miner's daughter turned singer-songwriter whose authenticity, toughness and larger-than-life story inspired generations of female musicians and turned the turmoil, troubles and universal themes of everyday life to an art form, passed away today, Oct. 4.  She was 90.

Throughout her remarkable career, Lynn received eight CMA Awards in addition to being honored with CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Lynn became the first woman to receive the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year in 1972. She was the first recipient of the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 1967 and went on to win that award twice more (1972, 1973).

She and  frequent duet partner Conway Twitty  won the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year for four consecutive years from 1972 to 1975.  Lynn was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

"It is not enough to say today that Country Music has lost Loretta Lynn, but rather the world has lost a true music legend. Loretta was a woman whose contributions and impact inspired countless artists and transformed the Country genre into a universal art form. She was a Country Music Hall of Fame member and the first woman to receive a CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year.

As a trailblazing songwriter, she bravely wrote about socially and culturally relevant topics that came to define a generation. I'll personally remember Loretta for her spirit, artistry and genius that rivaled contemporaries like Bob Dylan, John Lennon and Paul McCartney." -Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO

Photo Credit: John Russell/CMA

TodayTix Extension

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Keelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK TourKeelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK Tour
October 3, 2022

Pop artist Keelie Walker is set to release her new single ‘SHYBOY’ on Friday 4th November 2022. Originally performed as part of her set supporting HRVY on tour last year, ‘SHYBOY’ received overwhelmingly positive feedback and Keelie decided to release it as a single. The track is also inspired by Keelie’s own teenage years being introverted.
Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'
October 3, 2022

Seattle's CALM COLLAPSE, which features Doug Lorig (Roadside Monument) and Rob Smith (Traindodge, Museum of Light), has unveiled its first single 'Positive Greed' off the forthcoming album 'Mirrored Nature.' The upcoming LP 'Mirrored Nature' was recorded by Matt Bayles (Botch, Mastodon, Minus The Bear).
Sultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in TorontoSultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in Toronto
October 3, 2022

The event, part of the Canadian Arab Orchestra's “Festival of Arabic Music & Arts” will feature the Sultans of String (Chris McKhool - violin, Kevin Laliberté - guitar, Drew Birston - bass), as well as guests from their album. Artists include singer Leen Hamo, and clarinet player Majd Sekkar, both of whom came to Canada as refugees from Syria.  
HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'
October 3, 2022

Already supported by industry trailblazer Pete Tong, who has been spinning the new single in club sets, HOSH has interpreted Tim Buckley’s Song to the Siren (later covered and released by This Mortal Coil in 1983), into a completely fresh slice of melodic house heaven whilst capturing the delicate writing and vocals of the originals.
Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final TourWynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour
October 3, 2022

The 11-date arena tour continues next weekend in Sioux Falls, SD and Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde. As the tour continues, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill. Martina McBride will perform at each tour date throughout The Judds: The Final Tour.