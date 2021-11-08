Lorde Releases 'Solar Power' Deluxe Edition

Lorde has released the deluxe edition of her third studio album, "Solar Power". The new album, which was originally released on August 20, includes new tracks "Helen of Troye" and "Hold No Grudge".

"Solar Power" debuted to fan and critical acclaim, with Billboard stating, "Solar Power" is a fresh chapter in a riveting book, and Lorde fans should be thrilled to meet this new author." The Guardian called the song, "... a distinct reinvention, one that gleefully puts a gap between Lorde and everyone else in terms of her creativity" while noting, "Lorde's comeback single is a lesson in letting pop stars take their time."

Since its debut, the song has garnered stellar reviews from places like NME and Pitchfork, has trended #1 worldwide across social media, raked in over 30 million streams in its first five days, and was #1 on Spotify's Global and US Song Debut. The song is the first single from Lorde's forthcoming third studio album which was released via Universal Music New Zealand on August 20th. The album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.

The LP's promotional single, "Stoned at the Nail Salon" was released in July. Days before the album's release, Lorde released "Mood Ring", along with its music video. The music video for "Fallen Fruit" was released last week.

Listen to the new edition for the album here: