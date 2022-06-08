Long Gone Share Newest Track 'Wear Me Out'

Chicago based pop-punk outfit Long Gone are excited to share newest single, "Wear Me Out".

Produced by Seth Henderson at Always Be Genius Studio (Knuckle Puck, Broadside, State Champs), "Wear Me Out" is an angsty and aggressive anthem written about carrying dead weight within personal relationships, and the liberation that comes with being free of that. Using a slow building intro with sultry guitar and emotional vocals, the song eventually explodes with heavy hitting drums and sing-along choruses that are sure to open mosh pits in any venue.

﻿Fans can listen to "Wear Me Out" on Long Gone's YouTube channel here and stream the track on their preferred streaming platform.

"With "Wear Me Out," I hope people are able to get to a point where they are comfortable walking away from situations that no longer make them happy," shares vocalist Matthew DeSchepper.

Chicago-based Long Gone aim to evoke the nostalgic feelings of rolled-down windows on a bright summer day, using anthemic melodies, hard-hitting drums, and layers of catchy guitar hooks to put a modern twist on the Warped Tour era's finest sing-along pop punk.

Long Gone is Matthew DeSchepper (vocals, guitar), Trevor Hancock (drums), and Patrick Smith (guitar).

Listen to the new single here: