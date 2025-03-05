Lola Moxom Releases Debut EP 'OXO'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



20-year-old singer, songwriter, producer and performer, Lola Moxom has released her highly anticipated debut EP, OXO. The once-in-a-generation vocalist has been making waves across the industry. Dream up the perfect blend of Tori Kelly, Brandy and Music Soulchild, infuse it with the vibrant energy of London, and you have Lola Moxom, breathing new life into UK R&B.

The six-track EP is brimming with both live, soul-inspired instrumentation and innovative R&B production, the main draw being the impeccable riffs and runs from a voice that’s not to be easily forgotten. A stunning masterclass in modern R&B, OXO, embodies a deep appreciation for the genre’s roots, while pushing its boundaries to new and exciting places. Lola has worked with the likes of Lauren Faith, Aston Rudi, James Berkeley, TRAITS and Humble The Great on the record.

Of the EP, Lola says: “OXO has been in the making for a couple of years, working closely with some of my favourite producers and writers, people I really rate and feel fortunate to have worked with on my first project. The name plays on ‘xoxo,’ almost like a diary entry, touching on real experiences I’ve lived through and documented. It’s raw, honest, and an invitation to the listener to come into my world. I’m excited for people to step into it and hear these stories, I think there’s something for everyone on this EP.”

The EP arrives with hot new single ‘GOOD4U,’ featuring cutting-edge, warped production, an earworm chorus and rich vocal harmonies (with an all-important key change) which establish the track as an instant R&B winner. Closing the track is a groovy jazz sax solo, emphasising a successful fusion of electronic-led production and live instrumentation.

Of the track, Lola says: “GOOD4U is all about owning your power. It’s sexy, sultry and I hope it makes everyone feel like a 10 when they hear it”

OXO also includes recent release ‘7:21’, produced and co-penned with Humble The Great. The timeless tune, led by live drums and an acoustic guitar motif, is currently Victoria Jane’s Pick of the Month for March on BBC Radio 1’s Future Soul show. Also on the track list is the magnificent ‘Turn Down The Lights’, which saw Lola work and record vocal arrangements alongside Joshua Alamu (Raye, Tems, Griff). The single also saw Lola feature as Rebecca Judd’s Ascending Artist on Apple Music 1.



Lola’s debut single ‘Cool With It’, the penultimate track on the EP, announced Lola’s breakthrough as a major force in the industry. This Saturday her BBC 1Xtra Maida Vale session will air, including a live performance of ‘Cool With It’, recorded for the station’s R&B show at the iconic studios.

Lola is fresh from a set at Soho Calling, central London’s new music showcase, and will head to Brighton this May to play The Great Escape. She was also selected as the support act for the UK and Europe tour of British girl group FLO! The trio’s Access All Areas Tour is currently being rescheduled but will include a run of 8-dates including a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Music fans are expected to be blown away by Lola’s vocal and star quality as she opens for the band.

Lola has received overwhelming support across the airwaves, becoming a radio favourite at the likes of BBC Radio 1, BBC 1Xtra, Apple Music 1, Capital XTRA, Kiss FM & Kiss Fresh. Her opening statements have also received widespread acclaim from media outlets such as CLASH, GUAP, VIBE Magazine, Official Charts, VIPER Magazine, Noctis Magazine and The Blues Project. It also saw her featured on MTV UK Push!

The artist has garnered high praise and co-signs from industry heavyweights such as Tori Kelly, GoldLink, Mahalia, Rachel Chinouriri and Sam Gellaitry. Her rich, soulful powerhouse vocal and sophisticated songwriting continue to capture the attention of many insiders and industry tastemakers, positioning her as a key artist to watch.

Lola has gained a loyal fanbase through her impressive live shows, having supported the likes of Humble The Great, GRAMMY-nominated R&B star Alex Isley, and having played the Mahalia-curated Mahalia Presents at The Jazz Café.

