Lola Kirke Releases Sophomore Album 'Lady for Sale'

Lola Kirke's sophomore album Lady for Sale is out today on Third Man Records and accompanying the title track is a Jane Fonda-inspired workout video starring Kirke, filmed at the famed Parthenon in Nashville by director Celia Rowlson-Hall and cinematographer Ben Chappell.

As part of the new album's release, Kirke will be releasing subsequent workout videos, soundtracked by songs from the album, and hosting a free virtual workout class on May 8th at 11am CT (sign up here).

Lady For Sale showcases Kirke's unselfconscious, country-twinged vocals alongside a brightly colored candy shop of glam-twang guitar riffs, department store tv commercial synth stylings, and swooping, lilting, unabashedly feminine background vocals. The album channels a high-spirited insouciance that feels invigorating and familiar, decidedly more easy-going and fun-loving than what we've come to expect from its genre (and the world in general) in recent years.

About the unique fun of her album length workout video, Kirke said, "I've always hated working out but love having worked out. I also absolutely love Jane Fonda, so having her lead me in a workout felt like a fabulous compromise.

There's something so wild about the conception of her home workout series: she struggled with an eating disorder her whole life and found working out to be a healthier way to engage with her body, to which I relate. I can't stand dieting and feel so much rebellion towards the societal standards for women's bodies. Working out has been my way of feeling good about my body because dieting has always made me feel horrible about it.

As I understand it, all the proceeds from Jane Fonda's first workout tape went to various philanthropic and civil rights causes - which I think is fascinating. The marriage of art and commerce, and the effects commerce has on art, is something I'm really interested in and explore the album: What's the price of trying to sell your work? It can be very expensive, both literally and figuratively. Is it worth it to you? I'm asking myself these kinds of things all the time."

Watch the new workout video here:

Listen to the new album here: