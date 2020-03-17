Local Nomad Exclusively Premieres New Single + Video 'Gates'

Long Island-based alternative rocker, Local Nomad is exclusively premiering his new single and video "Gates" today via Atwood Magazine. Give it a watch here. Capturing Paul Simons 70s aesthetic and the pop sensibility of Gnarls Barkley - Local Nomad's sound is marked by soulful vocals, ethereal synths, and lustrous drum beats.

"Gates" is the second single off of the artist's forthcoming EP, due out later this year, which will be released under Level, a new music distribution platform in partnership with Warner Music Group specifically for independent artists. It follows the release of "Love is Gone," released last month.

Michael Desmond a.k.a. Local Nomad shares, "I wrote 'Gates' about trying to get through the age of 28 and helping my friend battle Xanax withdrawals. At the time I was gigging 6 nights a week, working a 9 to 5 and driving to New Jersey every weekend to write music with and support this friend. One day while in a session I was given an ultimatum that I could either go buy a bottle of Jack to keep the recording going, or we would stop working on music for the weekend. We bounced out the track & took a ride to the liquor store. As we pulled out of the driveway I noticed the number of my friends house was 28... the street sign was 'Gates.'

"On our way to the liquor store I wrote the first verse and top line in my car. 'No one knows you like I know you.' That drive fused the chorus and verse lyrics together. A song that sounded romantic became an anthem of friendship. Ultimately this song is about trying to help someone out of a dark place and the different hurdles we need to jump to overcome hardship."

Desmond a.k.a. Local Nomad first hit the Long Island scene in 2009 as the frontman of orchestral indie rock band, Gabriel the Marine. The band garnered regional attention and went on to perform nationwide with bands like Taking Back Sunday, Glassjaw, Mew, Jacks Mannequin, and The Dear Hunter.

Nearly a decade later the Long Island native has polished his sound in his solo venture as Local Nomad. Desmond returns as a blue-eyed soul dipped crooner, whose narrative lyrics yield songs that embrace traditional folk music while inviting elements of the future.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/iamlocalnomad.







