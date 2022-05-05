Lizzy McAlpine Adds New Dates & Upgrades Venues on Sold Out Fall Tour

Due to high demand, Lizzy McAlpine has added new dates and upgraded various venues on her sold-out debut headline tour.

The new dates, which also quickly sold-out upon yesterday's on-sale, include additional stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, London and Dublin with a move to larger capacity venues such as Salt Lake City's Soundwell, Toronto's The Phoenix Concert Theatre, Montreal's Le Studio TD, Philadelphia's Theatre of the Living Arts, and Manchester's Club Academy.

The extensive run will also see McAlpine performing at New York's Webster Hall, Chicago's Metro, DC's Union Stage and more. Additionally, she is slated to open for Coldplay at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on June 8. See below for the complete tour routing.

McAlpine's new album, five seconds flat, is out now via Harbour Artists & Music /AWAL Recordings to widespread critical acclaim. The album debuted at #5 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart while also peaking at #9 on Alternative New Artist Albums and #19 on Top New Artist Albums charts. Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy-Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

Most recently, McAlpine is featured as one of NPR World Cafe's "30 Under 30," as part of their 30th anniversary special programming.

McAlpine takes five seconds flat in a bold new direction, using her evocative lyrics to create a story arc about heartbreak. The new music finds McAlpine stepping into her own as an artist, building on her past while looking toward the future.

Born outside Philadelphia, McAlpine originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. With more than 150 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine has gained notable supporters on social media including Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.

LIZZY MCALPINE LIVE

June 8-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field*

July 18-San Francisco, CA-Rickshaw Stop†

July 20-San Francisco, CA-Rickshaw Stop

July 22-Portland, OR-Mission Theater

July 23-Vancouver-Fortune Sound Club

July 24-Seattle, WA-Capitol Hill Block Party

July 26-Salt Lake City, UT-Soundwell‡

July 27-Denver, CO-Larimer Lounge†

July 28-Denver, CO-Larimer Lounge

September 11-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry

September 13-Chicago, IL-Metro

September 14-Detroit, MI-El Club

September 15-Toronto, ON-The Phoenix Concert Theatre‡

September 17-Montreal, QC-Le Studio TD‡

September 19-New York, NY-Webster Hall

September 21-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair

September 23-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of the Living Arts‡

September 24-Washington, DC-Howard Theatre

September 26-Nashville, TN-The Basement East

September 27-Atlanta, GA-The Loft

September 29-Houston, TX-House of Blues Bronze Peacock

September 30-Austin, TX-Antone's Nightclub

October 1-Dallas, TX-Trees

October 3-Phoenix, AZ-The Rebel Lounge

October 4-Santa Ana, CA-Constellation Room

October 6-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour†

October 7-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour

November 14-Dublin, IE- Button Factory†

November 15-Dublin, IE- Button Factory

November 17-Manchester, UK-Club Academy‡

November 18-London, UK-Lafayette

November 19-London, UK-Lafayette†

November 21-Paris, FR-Le Pop-Up Du Label

November 23-Amsterdam, NL-Tolhuistuin

November 24-Cologne, DE-Club Volta

November 25-Berlin, DE-Gretchen

*supporting Coldplay

†New date

‡Venue upgrade

BOLD-sold out