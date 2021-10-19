Lizzo Set to Play New Years Performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

This New Year's Eve, AEG Presents Las Vegas and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, invites guests to ring in 2022 with a showstopping performance by GRAMMY Award-winning singer and rapper, LIZZO, on December 31, 2021.

Lizzo will bring her chart-topping hits to The Theater for a one-night-only performance, closing out the year with a bang as she counts down the final seconds of 2021 with the audience. Tickets start at $99.50 and will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 19 at 12:00pm PT through Thursday, October 21 at 10pm PT.

"There's no better place to ring in the New Year than at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas," said Lizzo. "This is sure to be an unforgettable night, and there's no better way to start off 2022 than with my fans."

Since entering the music scene, Lizzo has received acclaim for her female empowering lyrics, flautist skills, charismatic performance style and iconic collaborations with artists like Cardi B, Missy Elliot, Ariana Grande and others. In 2019, Lizzo earner her first No. 1 Single with "Truth Hurts" on the Billboard Hot 100 and hasn't looked back, continuously climbing the charts with smash-hits like "Juice" and "Good As Hell" and achieving three GRAMMY Awards in 2020, including Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance. Lizzo will bring her incomparable talents to the stage at The Theater for the final countdown to the year along with a performance by special guest DJ Sophia.

"What a great way to close out our opening year," said Richard "Boz" Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. "We couldn't be more pleased to have Lizzo ring in the New Year with us, and we look forward to celebrating everything 2022 has in store here at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas."

"Since opening The Theater this September, we have had unparalleled talents come through our venue, and we couldn't be happier to welcome our first worldwide megastar," said Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas. "We are thrilled to have Lizzo join us for our final performance of 2021. The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will be the place to be on New Year's Eve."

Doors for the performance will open at 10 p.m. All ticket holders must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets start at $99.50 and VIP seating options are available. More information on tickets can be found here.

Watch Lizzo's new music video for "Rumors" here: